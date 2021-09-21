YMCA hosts $5000 Dinner

On Friday, September 24, the Kokomo Family YMCA will be hosting the 15th annual $5000 dinner at The Experience where guests could win $5000 in the reverse lottery.This event includes a buffet-style dinner, silent auction, and live music. All proceeds go to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign which allows individuals and families access to the life-changing programs of the Y. The event includes a buffet-style dinner, a cash bar, a silent auction with 50+ unique auction items, live music and ticket insurance from McGriff Insurance.
For more information and to purchase tickets contact:
Lisa Gauger at 765.457.4447 or lisa.gauger@kokomoymca.org