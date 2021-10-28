Wysong brings one last glimpse of summer to Kokomo Art Center

A new exhibit at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., entitled “Beautiful Things with Wings: An Exhibition of Inspiration,” offers a colorful reminder of the joys of nature as cold weather moves in and cloudy skies sap the sunlight away.

The exhibit consists of selections from a series of 100-plus works focusing on butterflies, moths and angels painted by local artist Lesley Wysong. It includes a sketchbook where the initial watercolor paintings were completed.

Wysong painted the series during and after a difficult period that included pandemic stress and losing her mother to Parkinson’s disease.

Many of the works are on a slight page of watercolor paper, and paintings are composed of luminescent, almost ethereal forms that invite gallery visitors to get up close and take in the subjects in a way often impossible to do in nature. Though the colors are soft and muted, they pop against their stark white backdrops.

Later works evolved to become larger in size and feature different materials such as a wooden canvas and oil paints.

The larger works also gave her the opportunity to create intricate pattern backgrounds. These woman-made flourishes, rigid and thoughtful in construction, contrast nicely with a butterfly’s organic wing patterns.

The move to larger paintings was natural, said Wysong.

“I knew I was going to do some pieces for Artist Alley,” said Wysong. “I enjoyed working larger. I find there is a freedom in that.”

Numbers 99 and 100 of the series are currently on display in the Artist Alley, 210 N. Main St.

Wysong likes artwork that has layers, and her work follows suit, from the layers of paper that make up her collages to the multiple layers of watercolor she puts down on the paper when painting.

“Adding another layer, another piece of the geometric shape — I love that,” Wysong said.

One painting depicts the endangered Karner blue butterfly, once populous at the Indiana Dunes. Now the Karner is believed to be extinct in Indiana and still struggling in places such as Wisconsin. Loss of habitat is blamed for the butterfly’s disappearance.

“I’ve got to bring some attention to that poor little guy,” said Wysong. “It’s so incredibly beautiful and it’s amazing how everything is connected. Our butterflies are very important.”

She hopes visitors to the Art Center will find that looking to nature will offer them calmness in a chaotic world.

“Nature will take care of us if we leave it alone,” she said.

Wysong has realized how much she loves nature and finds it very therapeutic.

“This is a journey. I’m not going to stop. Someone said, ‘Now what are you going to paint?’” she recalled.

“More butterflies,” she answered.

“Beautiful Things with Wings” runs until Nov. 27. The Kokomo Art Center is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

This will be the last exhibit of 2021 for the center, which will reopen in the spring of 2022.