WWII veteran spends 41 years in special education

World War II veteran Charles Nipple wasn’t sure what he was getting into when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, but the skills and leadership he learned laid the foundation for a solid career in special education afterward.

Nipple, 94, was a senior in high school and on Christmas break when he decided, on Dec. 27, 1943, that he would get ahead of the game and enlist in the military, as he knew he would be drafted otherwise. He went to Chicago and enlisted in the Navy in the V-5 aviation cadet program, which was created in 1935 to meet the demand for pilots.

“The draft board didn’t have any choice. Almost exactly on the date of your birthday, you got a draft notice, and you didn’t have any choice. You did whatever they needed at that particular point in time. That’s why I enlisted,” Nipple said.

The Navy allowed Nipple to finish his senior year, and he started active duty on July 1, 1944. He was sent to Notre Dame University where he stayed for four months before being sent to Indiana State University where he continued in the program, which consisted of a lot of math, science, and engineering. Candidates in the V-5 program had to have an associate’s degree or at least two years of college to move on to training to become a pilot.

However, before Nipple could finish, the V-5 designation was dropped, as the need for pilots appeared to be met, and was replaced with a V-12 designation, which consisted of deck officers training.

“In other words, you were trained to be an officer aboard a ship rather than fly an airplane,” Nipple said.

On Nov. 1, 1945, Nipple was sent to University of Illinois and transferred into Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

“What was happening during this time, the war was over in Europe, and they frankly decided, militarily-wise, that they probably had as many people as they really needed,” Nipple said.

So, a program was launched where those in the military could earn points, and once a certain number of points were earned, they could be discharged. Since Nipple could make more points in general duty than in the college program, he requested to be moved in December 1945, and it was granted.

Nipple went to Naval Station Great Lakes before being sent to Camp Shoemaker in California to board the USS Birmingham, a famed World War II ship that earned eight battle stars and sustained heavy damage on at least three occasions.

“It was a light cruiser, and it was a pretty famous ship,” Nipple said.

In 1943, the ship was part of the Battle of Empress Augusta Bay when it was hit by Japanese planes with two bombs and a torpedo. Two men were killed, and 34 were wounded. The next year, the ship was in numerous more battles, one of which led to the death of 239 men and 408 who were wounded. The bodies of four were never recovered. In 1945, the ship supported the battle of Iwo Jima and was hit by a Japanese kamikaze plane, resulting in an explosion that killed four and wounded 81.

Nipple had orders to go to China on the cruiser. Early one morning, he sailed out aboard the ship underneath the Golden Gate Bridge to head there. The large 600-foot ship drew attention, and Nipple remembered people stopping their vehicles on the bridge to get out and wave at the sailors over the side.

The ship was far enough out that land couldn’t be seen anymore when Nipple said something interesting happened. A troopship was coming into San Francisco and passed the USS Birmingham on the port side, changing its orders. So now, instead of heading to China, the ship was ordered to head back in to help dismantle the other ship.

Nipple went to Mare Island, which exists to this day and was home to the biggest naval amputee hospital and had old submarines anchored around it. The USS Birmingham was dry docked, and Nipple stayed there until July 7 when he had earned enough points to head back to Great Lakes to be discharged on July 13, 1946, as a second-class sailor.

He had enjoyed learning in the college program and was ready to get back into it, but with it being summer, Nipple returned to work on the railroad, which he had done in the summer since he was 16. His father worked on the railroad for 50 years, and his brother worked on it for 52 years.

While it was a respectable and good job, Nipple left the railroad in March 1947 to finish college on the GI Bill. He returned to Indiana State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 29 months. He got married in 1948 and went back to college to earn a masters degree. He also earned a license to teach math and science and did that his first year after college.

But he saw a greater need with a population that was a bit underserved, special needs students. After his first year teaching, Nipple went to Goshen, Ind., and began a special education program before returning to Kokomo in 1967 to work as the director of special services for the Kokomo Area Special Education Co-op, which consisted of nine school corporations that worked with those with developmental issues, autism, hearing issues, and the blind.

“Kokomo specifically was one of the first places in the state that started a class for autistic children. We also had classes previous to that for the emotionally-disturbed children, but autism was a new thing medically and also a new thing for school systems,” Nipple said.

Over the years, Nipple also earned a principals license, administrative license to work in special education, and a school psychologist license, among others.

The Navy veteran continued to work in special education until he retired in 1989. He spent 42 years in education, 41 of which were in special education. He called the career enjoyable and fulfilling. And while he never made it to China with the Navy, he and his wife later took a trip there on their own.

Looking back on his time in the Navy, Nipple said he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“I learned a lot of good things there, and the one good thing about the Navy, you always have three meals a day no matter what else is happening. I say that sort of as a joke, but it’s true. But most of the things were good experiences, and I think if you talk to other people, they would tell you the same thing. Some things were hard, but it really was good for us,” Nipple said.