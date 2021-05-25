Wounded warrior helping reduce veteran suicide one deejay at a time

A wounded warrior hailing from Kokomo knew just how important it was to keep his mind occupied and find a purpose following his time in the service, and now he’s helping other veterans do the same.

Joel Hunt purchased Military Broadcast Radio three years ago, a nonprofit that pays for equipment for veterans to begin their own radio programming, and he since has helped equip 27 veterans with radio equipment and the skills needed to start their own internet radio shows. The purpose, Hunt said, is to reduce veteran suicide by giving disabled veterans a way to continue to serve their communities, this time as disc jockeys.

“The biggest thing I’ve found in veteran suicide is it’s because the veteran, when he’s not doing anything, he has this war brewing in his head, thinking about the past and thinking about what’s going on,” Hunt said. “When you’re doing music and you’re focused on something, music is very therapeutic. On top of that, you’re building your own brand. We’re giving veterans that voice.”

Hunt knows what it’s like to try to reintegrate into society as a wounded warrior. The 1998 Northwestern High School graduate and Army soldier was injured in a roadside blast in 2005 during his third deployment to Iraq in as many years.

Hunt suffered a traumatic brain injury and paralysis on his left side. When he returned home, he was lost, he said, and fell into a depression, battling guilt for surviving the blast that so many other soldiers didn’t.

But he was able to pull himself out of it by focusing on a new skill: skiing. Hunt learned how to ski in December 2008 at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center in Colorado, and he became skilled at it. Hunt became a U.S. Paralympic Skier and competed in races worldwide. Most recently, he earned a spot on Team USA and competed in the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

Hunt also competed in Buddy Bowl flag football tournaments to raise money for military, law enforcement, and children’s charities.

After six years in the Paralympics, Hunt said the travel wore on him, and he got out of it. From there, he launched his own podcast in 2015, which he admitted didn’t initially have a focus. But after realizing just how many veteran resources were underutilized, he refocused his show, “The H-Train Show,” to discuss those resources that significantly can improve the lives of veterans and their families if only they knew about them.

Realizing how much purpose the show had given him, he wished to help other disabled veterans feel that same feeling. That’s when he teamed up with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, among other teams, to extend the opportunity to other vets through Military Broadcast Radio.

“I wanted to do something that would bring veterans together so that they don’t feel useless because sports is great. But there’s some people that aren’t going to do sports. They’re not going to. But music, deejaying, is something everybody can do that you don’t have to be good, but you can learn. And the final product is very therapeutic. It keeps your mind busy. It’s kind of like starting your own business because you’re building a brand and at the same time serving your community depending on what you talk about.”

Hunt, who now lives in Colorado, also partnered with Colorado Media School, which allows both veterans and civilians to take classes and intern with Military Broadcast Radio.

The veterans have free rein to create whatever kind of internet radio show they wish. One veteran hosts a political show, while another puts on a hip-hop/rap show. Military Broadcast Radio streams video and audio, and Hunt said he’s been proud to watch and listen to the shows the veterans have created.

“I really am proud of them. Last night when they did my show, I almost cried a little bit because you go and teach, and you worry if you’re a crappy teacher. And then things roll in, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m making a difference,’” Hunt said.

Hunt reminds the veterans not to focus on how many listeners their shows have, as it takes time to build an audience. He saw that himself when he was beginning his show. But even once an audience is built, Hunt said it’s never about the numbers.

“Who cares if 75,000 veterans listen to your show if that one veteran listens to your show and reaches out and says, ‘Hey, because of you I didn’t kill myself today.’ That’s the one thing you have to focus on,” Hunt said.

For Memorial Day, Hunt is putting on a fund raiser to bring in money to continue to purchase radio equipment for veterans. Hunt partnered with Marine Corps veteran JT Tolman, who welds metal roses. The roses can be purchased for $30 to put on the graves of fallen soldiers, and all proceeds benefit Military Broadcast Radio. To purchase a rose, message “Military Broadcast Radio” on Facebook.

To listen to “The H-Train Show” and other shows by disabled veterans, visit mbradio.us.