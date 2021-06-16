One of the Bona Vista programs you see most in the community comes in the form of support provided to people with disabilities who are seeking employment.

Our Workforce Diversity department provides many services for Bona Vista clients as they prepare for and enter the workforce.

These skills are exciting to work toward with our clients. Our employees in Workforce Diversity enjoy some incredible value in their jobs with Bona Vista. These staff members get to experience milestones with clients and build relationships with community partner employers.

Chris Lowry, coordinator of Workforce Diversity, has been with the agency since 2017 working with clients in this program. He can speak to the importance of the trade and employment skills that he teaches his clients.

“For the clients who have received jobs through the aid of Workforce Diversity, you really do see a sense of pride in them,” said Lowry. “It may be someone who has never before had a job in the community or someone who hasn’t had one in a long time, but the common theme when someone obtains and maintains employment is one of self-pride. At a time when many people in society choose not to work, it is inspiring to see those who have disabilities overcome those difficulties and thrive.”

Job placement is not all that Bona Vista provides through this program. The relationship our employment specialists cultivate with our clients and with their employers bridges a gap that is essential in the struggle sometimes faced by people with disabilities when seeking employment.

“My favorite memory at Workforce Diversity is having individuals that I’ve helped place at certain businesses maintain those jobs successfully for years. It shows what a lasting impact we at WFD can truly have,” said Lowry of the value of employment services to the individual, employers and community.

One of the services offered in Workforce Diversity is the Pre-Employment Transition Services, or Pre-ETS, program. This service assists students with disabilities in career exploration including work-based learning experiences, postsecondary education counseling, vocational readiness, and skill development. Bona Vista’s brand-new Job Exploration Center, located at the renovated Crossing facility, provides a functional space for hands-on vocational skill training in a number of fields.

The Pre-ETS program is offering many free, valuable summer activities. This summer camp will be hosted each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Job Exploration Center at 1221 S. Plate St. Participants will have the opportunity to schedule individual on-the-job work experiences and informational interviews for their selected career path. Additionally, the Pre-ETS program will host community activities each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this summer. Please call 454-5997 to RSVP or visit bonavista.org for the schedule of activities and more information.

If you are interested in working with Bona Vista clients toward their employment goals, we want to talk with you! Please call 765-457-8273 or visit bonavista.org to apply today.