During these uncertain days, a friend sent an email that helps elderly people remember happy days of childhood vividly. Even if it’s impossible to share the pictures, words conveyed the messages beautifully. It was wonderful to relax and be reminded of activities that were popular when I was a child. It’s my hope you will also be reminded of happy times you enjoyed years ago.
Those good days were when children went fishing and knew tackle boxes had what was needed to catch an evening meal. I have no idea why anyone would want an Xbox. Often children played on clotheslines. Every washday, I pretended I was a streetcar in Indianapolis. With a wet rag, I cleaned the line that Mother used to hang newly washed clothes. Cleaning that wire clothesline was an enjoyable game--not a job to avoid.
Instead of knowing technology, we learned to ride a bicycle without training wheels. If Mother had a meeting in the nearby city park, an enormous sand box, monkey bars, climbing up the ladder to go down the high slide, and swinging so high that poles lifted out of the ground were perfect ways to be entertained and exercise. This was far better than sitting in a soft chair and watching television. Our sons enjoyed playing with toy guns but they never killed anyone. In the evenings, their major entertainment was catching lightning bugs and putting them in small, empty blue Vick’s jars. Now we no longer see those insects at night. What has happened to them?
My parents believed in correcting me if I did something I knew shouldn’t be done. Dad’s hand was his paddle. Mother always used a branch from a peach tree outside the back door of the house. Some people say because of this kind of correction, they now suffer from a psychological condition known as “Respect for others.” Our granddaughters were spanked when they misbehaved. It’s interesting to note adults look forward to being with them. Yet, they have no problem making friends with people their age.
When I began teaching in Kokomo in 1956, I often ate an evening meal at Woolworth’s lunch counter if my husband had a meeting at night. At that time there were few restaurants in town. The food was good and inexpensive compared to what we find in restaurants today. Good chewing gum is something I miss. My favorite “juicy fruit” no longer keeps its flavor even for twenty minutes. Sugar free gum is even worse...plus the cost is much greater than the nickel we spent for a package of gum. It’s questionable if Dentyne Classic Cinnamon gum helps keep your breath fresh for a full five minutes.
With our families living from coast to coast, it’s impossible to do what we used to enjoy. With a smile I read, “One part of the problem with the world today is no one snaps green beans with grandma anymore.” How can they when family members, in order to make a living, reside from coast to coast? Many grandmas now buy green beans in a can. After opening the can, the contents only need to be heated to eat.