Women's history month: United Way names first woman board president in 1990

When Betsy Hoshaw accepted a position as board president of the United Way of Howard County more than 30 years ago, she didn’t realize she was becoming a trailblazer.

Hoshaw was an avid volunteer with different organizations and eager to serve where she could. So when she was named to a position no other woman had held before her, she didn’t notice. In fact, it wasn’t until about halfway through the year when the realization hit her.

“It was probably halfway through the year that I realized it because back then they had in the meeting room, the board room, they had a big row of pictures of all the past chairs. When they put mine up, it sort of because obvious that I was the first woman,” said Hoshaw, 75.

While she said it was a “nice” feeling, she said she was always one to go for what she wanted.

“If you want a chance at something, go for it. I’ve never seen restrictions through the lenses of my eyes, and mostly I don’t like to be in the limelight. But I like to see things done. That’s really important to me,” she said.

When she came to Kokomo, she was a stay-at-home mom to 3- and 5-year-old children, and she was antsy to give back. It wasn’t long before she started volunteering. Before getting involved with United Way, Hoshaw became connected to the court system through a program she was working on with First Congregational Church. She eventually became a juvenile probation officer and became acquainted with a whole population that she didn’t really know but came to learn about.

“I became aware of some of the issues that people have in life that were outside of my normal,” she said.

She began working on committees for United Way, which works, in part, to help vulnerable populations. The United Way president at the time was Michael Spear, and the board president was Mike Stegall. At that time, Stegall was transitioning to become president of the Community Foundation of Howard County, and the two Mikes looked to Hoshaw to step up to fill the board president position.

Hoshaw said she told them that as long as she had their support and guidance, she was in. In 1990, Hoshaw became the first woman board president for the nonprofit.

At that time, Hoshaw said there might have been one or two women on the board but not like it is today where the board is made up of nearly 50 percent women.

“I think women on committees are really important. I think balance is important because, like it or not, men and women are different, and we all bring something to the table,” she said. “Everybody brings something to the table, and about the time that I became board president, I think more women were becoming involved because they were becoming more prevalent in business as business owners and managers and that kind of thing around that time. It was a growing time in this community.”

Her year as board president, she said, was challenging, and she learned a lot.

“During the year that I was board president, there were some real difficult internal issues that we went through, and I learned an awful lot. Mike Spear was a great leader back then, and there were things that we just went through together and learned some lessons and tried to do the best for this community,” she said.

After her time as president, she continued to volunteer. She served on committees and task forces during the 2013 flood and tornado and 2016 tornado.

Something she learned through her years of volunteering, she said, was that a lot of people are one calamity away from poverty.

“A car breakdown, an illness, a job loss, and they have nothing. So I just see myself as wanting to help support those people and get them through, and it’s even more evident since COVID, much more evident,” she said.

Around six years ago, Hoshaw rejoined the United Way board and currently serves as the community investment committee chair.

Abbie Smith, president of United Way, said Hoshaw is a role model when it comes to servitude and giving back.

“I say I want to be Besty when I grow up,” Smith said. “She’s in her 70s and just as active mentally and physically as she ever has been. She cares just as deeply, learning new technologies, new ways to communicate, new methods of community development. I think she is just the model of a community volunteer, and I absolutely love working with her.”

Smith became the United Way president in 2013, following in the footsteps of Lori Tate, who became the first woman president for the nonprofit in 2006.

When Smith stepped into the leadership role, she said she was happy to see a good number of women on the board already. As president, she made a concerted effort to track demographics to ensure the board for the United Way represented the community it served.

“We were being very intentional about recruiting people who are reflective of the community as a whole, so just about every demographic you can think of, we just started tracking,” Smith said. “And from there, we obviously made sure that volunteers are the right fit and that they’re passionate about the organization and community and all that. But we also need to make sure all voices are at the table.”

With different voices at the table, new viewpoints are presented, and horizons are expanded. And once a board shows diversity, Smith said it’s easier to continue to keep it that way.

“Just like with everything, if people see it then they can be it. So because there are women on the board now, it’s not really an issue to attract more women to the board. Because we have African Americans on the board, it’s not really an issue to recruit African Americans to be on the board and so on,” she said. “So if people can see themselves there, they know the organization values them, and they are much more willing to step into leadership.”