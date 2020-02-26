Women’s Group’s STEM camps continue to grow

Three years ago, women in FCA US’s Women’s Group went to the ground floor to try to solve some well-known problems in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Jobs in those fields weren’t being filled, and fewer women were pursuing them than men.
So, Tanya Foutch, a quality engineering group lead for assembly at Indiana Transmission Plant I, decided she and other FCA engineers could help change that. In 2018, they started the inaugural Gearing Up Girls for STEM summer camp in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and opened it to middle school girls.
“It was to give girls exposure to hands-on activities that involved STEM fields, and so that’s how it really started off,” said Foutch. “We wanted to give the girls some exposure to that. We wanted to have them in contact with women who are actually working in STEM fields, and that way they can have one-on-one interaction with us. We’re working together to get them exposure and get the interest in STEM activities, and keeping it as a girls-only camp would give them the freedom to ask questions without being bashful or shy about asking questions.”
That first year, 37 girls attended the camp and participated in hands-on experiments in physics, biochemistry, engineering, biology, aerodynamics, advanced manufacturing, and virtual reality.
The camp went so well that it was continued in 2019, but a camp also was started for boys after Foutch received feedback from parents, stating their sons were interested in participating in a similar camp. So, the boys’ curriculum was handed over to men at FCA who designed a camp for boys.
As for the girls’ camp last year, it was expanded to focus on additional careers in the STEM fields.
“The first camp we just tried to give them exposure, and then from their own feedback, the second camp we added different aspects. The first one was all engineering because all of the ladies are engineers. I told them we had to do something different the second year because there are girls that want to be veterinarians, doctors, so we had to add some kind of anatomy component, along with some coding,” she said.
Nursing instructors from Ivy Tech jumped in to help with the anatomy component and led a table with an anatomy activity for hearts, eyes, and lungs.
That year, 76 girls and 30 boys participated in the camps.
But the camp isn’t done expanding. While the middle school camps for boys and girls will return this summer, another camp is being added for high school girls. With girls aging out of the middle school program, Foutch said many of them were asking her what they could do to stay involved.
So, the camp leaders asked Ivy Tech to write a curriculum and teach a class for a high school girls STEM camp, and they obliged.
“Ivy Tech is making it’s great renovation to their property, and we want the girls to be able to see what it’s like to be on a college campus in the setting, get the experience on some of the new simulators they have,” she said. “So they are writing an awesome curriculum for the high school girls. It’s going to be great.”
That camp will be open to between 20 and 25 high school girls this year.
The interest in the camps, she said, has been encouraging.
“It’s exciting. Middle school girls, they’re so giggly, and they’re talking with each other. You’re like, ‘Are they really enjoying this thing? Is it really something they want to do?’ So when they came back and asked me what they could do after middle school, I was shocked,” Foutch said. “That just kind of further pushed us to figure out how we can do this.”
By starting in middle school and continuing to offer opportunities for students to explore STEM fields beyond that, Foutch said, is critical in getting more youth interested in pursuing the high-demand fields. In 2018, Foutch said there were 2.4 million unfilled STEM jobs.
“STEM is the way the future is going. We have all this technology out there that’s advancing and advancing so quickly that we need to have our kids ready to handle it, develop it, design it,” she said. “They need that exposure.”
Foutch also cited the benefits of STEM jobs, saying they tend to be more stable and provide higher salaries than jobs in other fields. They also provide those in STEM fields “a seat at the table.”
“STEM gives you a seat at the table. So now while all the decisions are being made and ideas are being thrown out there, now your kid has a seat at the table to be able to make a difference in the future,” she said.
Gearing Up for Girls STEM Camp will be held June 15-16 and 18-19, while Gearing Up for Boys STEM Camp will be held June 8-9 and 11-12 at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region for girls and boys in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The camp for high school girls will be held June 15-16.
Registration runs from April 1 to May 22 and can be completed by calling Susan Turrill at sturrill@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.