Women of Steel creating equal ground for female workers

WHEATFIELD - United Steel Workers Local 12775 offers many programs for the workers it represents to both learn skills that might help in advancing in the union and workplace and also to give back to the community.

One such program is Women of Steel and its leader, Megan Sellers, is out to create a positive experience for the Local 12775 women and the community they work in.

“First and foremost what I try to do is build female comradery,” Sellers, a journeymen station mechanic at a coal-fired power plant in Wheatfield, said. “Our local is very predominantly a male local, so I try to get the message out to the women in our local that ‘you have support, you have other females who understand what you are going through’ because yeah, it’s 2021 but there are still men — and even women — who feel like we shouldn’t be doing the types of jobs we do. But thankfully the majority of people [in 12775] are very supportive.”

The Women of Steel offer female workers training opportunities and there are also Women of Steel conferences that they can attend.

“Conferences are awesome because you get to hear from women from all over the world, to hear things that they go through and it really puts into perspective how good we have it, she said.

Seller is especially passionate about the group’s efforts in the community. Some of their recent activities include helping local women’s shelters, collecting school supplies, helping veterans, and each Saturday there is an opportunity to help hand out food at a Michigan City food pantry.

“We try to get out in the community,” she said. “We want to be sure that the community knows that we are here and we are here to help.”

There are even family events, and Seller is proud her daughter can see her work — even if her daughter is just 2 years old. She says it is everything to her for her daughter to see what she is doing. She always brings her daughter with her to outreach events and encourages women to bring their children.

“My biggest passion is I want to raise her to be a strong, fierce woman,” Sellers says. “I feel like a lot of women have been taught or are raised to be seen and not heard. But I do see a lot more women stepping up, a lot more women stand up for themselves and speak up. I see that and think, ‘yeah, we are going to go places.’”

Sellers hopes to see the Women of Steel movement grow in other districts and encourages women to start their own local group.

“I am always more than happy to help other locals start out and give them guidance,” she said. “I know I have other sisters from other locals who would also be happy to help. We can always get them in touch with our district leaders. The more women we have, the better it is.”

Sellers tries to stay away from politics in her group and makes it a safe place where all women, no matter their personal beliefs, feel welcome. One of the major points of Women of Steel is to bring positivity and strength to both the workplace and the community.

There are always frustrations, but Sellers likes where things are heading for women.

“I think we have a bright future ahead of us,” she said. “At least I know I am going to do anything and everything in my power to make sure it is a bright future.”