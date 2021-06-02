Woman recovering after dying twice during heart attack

A local woman is wrapping up physical therapy and expected to make a full recovery after suffering a serious heart attack that caused her to die twice.

Sue Kassel, 77, had three major blockages in her heart, including the widowmaker, and she received two emergency stents in her heart at Community Howard Regional Health after she said a lifeline helicopter was unable to fly in due to weather. Now, Kassel is getting back to life as she knew it before the heart attack and hopes her story will encourage others to pay attention to their bodies.

“It’s overwhelming, and I’m so blessed. If I can help somebody else, that’s what I hope to do because I had no idea. You need to listen to your body,” Kassel said.

Kassel had been having pain across the front and back of her shoulders since around November. She just had recovered from a minor case of COVID-19 and blamed her fiber myalgia on the pain. But the pain was so severe sometimes that it would stop her in her tracks while shopping in the grocery store. She described it as a “burning” feeling. However, she kept brushing it off, thinking it would go away.

On Jan. 31, Kassel was home when she began having severe chest pain and pain down her left arm. As those were “typical” symptoms of a heart attack, Kassel knew immediately what was happening. She told her husband to call 911.

It was her first ambulance ride, and that was the last thing she remembered telling the paramedics.

She remembered gaining consciousness at Community Howard Regional Health, seeing her son and husband, and hearing the nurse tell her to kiss her husband because she had to go.

“I still didn’t realize what happened, but I found out I died twice evidently. They shocked me, and I had four broken ribs from the CPR,” she said.

According to her cardiologist, Dr. Rajesh Mallela, MD, at Community Howard Regional Health, Kassel had three blockages in her heart. The main artery had 99-percent stenosis, while two other arteries had 99-percent and 90-percent stenoses.

It was around midnight, and Mallela said he didn’t want to wait to get her treatment.

“If she was in the ambulance on the way to Indy, if her heart stopped, considering that she had three critical blockages, I don’t think she would have made it to Indy,” he said.

Kassel was taken to Community’s 24/7 cath lab. Her heart function was around 30 to 35 percent.

“Considering her heart squeeze as so low, if I were to just balloon that artery while the heartbeat was so low and that blood pressure was low, she might again arrest on my table and might not even make it,” he said.

So, the team put a device in her heart called an impella, which Mallela compared to a sump pump, and put two stents in two of the blocked arteries. It was a success.

The next day, the impella was removed, and the following day, Kassel was discharged with medication to treat the other blockage she had.

“So here we go from almost dying to getting discharged in two days back to home,” Mallela said.

Mallela called the symptoms Kassel first experienced in her shoulders “atypical” symptoms but symptoms common to a woman. For women, Mallela said any pain between the belly button and the jaw could be symptoms of a heart attack.

Blockages, he said, can be caused by a number of risk factors, including age, family history, smoking, lack of exercise, diet, and stress. But even people who do all the right things in terms of taking care of their health, he said, still can have a heart attack based on heredity.

In hindsight, Kassel realized she had significant family history of heart attacks. Her father, son, nephew, and half-brother all had experienced heart issues.

Mallela recommended heart scans for those with a known moderate risk of heart disease or for those whose risk is unknown. Everyone who has an abnormal scan, he said, won’t need stents or surgery. Those who return less serious results on heart scans can be treated with medication to help with cholesterol and make lifestyle modifications.

“Heart scan definitely helps and bringing those people in with lifestyle and heart disease and trying to use medication and lifestyle to prevent heart attacks,” he said.

Kassel since has been going to physical therapy three times a week at Community Howard, and she’s slowly getting back to her favorite activities: gardening, quilting, and helping with dinners at her church. She said she’s learning to listen to her own body.

“I think, as women, we think we have family. We have this and that, you know, and it can’t happen to us. But listen to your body because it can,” Kassel said. “I’m learning to listen to my body and letting the Lord lead me to help other people. I never thought hurting up here and across my shoulder was a heart attack.”