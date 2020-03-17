Without Joe Tackett, there would be no Family Hope Center

By God's plan, in 2007, Joe Tackett brought in his wife to work at Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc. (CAM). Gerry Tackett, a retired nurse, was a faithful volunteer who set up medicine for CAM clients. CAM, with the purchase of a house by Family Worship Center, had just passed zoning and now was ready to begin the CAM Family Hope Center.
This was going to be a big job, changing a house into a family shelter. We didn't even have anyone to go measure the rooms. And then there was Joe.
"I can do that. I'm ready for a big project," he said.
And, for nearly two years of his life, Joe was dedicated to organizing and drawing carpenter friends together to transform this house. (We celebrated his 80th birthday, during this time.)
Joe was not only dedicated in his work, but his work also was of excellent quality. It took this gracious soft-spoken man to call a community together, work with lots of different people of all skill levels, and work with them with grace and humility. Joe was a teacher, an exceptional Christian man, who taught several CAM clients skills. Joe would eat lunch with them at the Kokomo Rescue Mission. His greatest skill was loving people.
Joe passed away on March 7 at age 91. Kokomo lost a great person who worked endless hours at Kokomo Habitat for Humanity, CAM, Kokomo Rescue Mission Transitional Home, St. Joan of Arc, and many other places where he touched so many with his love.
He will be greatly missed.
(Ruth Lawson is the former director and founder of CAM.)