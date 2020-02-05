The Kokomo Humane Society is helping the community “boil off the winter chill” with a brand-new fund raiser.
The new event, dubbed Winter CAT-ch, will consist of a low country shrimp boil, a live dessert auction, and a little taste of summer, as attendees are encouraged to dress in their warmer-weather duds.
“We’re trying to boil off the cold weather, and the event is supposed to be a summer and winter kind of event, so we encourage people to wear favorite capris or short-sleeve shirt or sundress so we can pretend that we’re in a better season,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.
The event is a simple one, said Wolfe. It includes dinner, a cash bar, and a live auction that’s not as extensive as the auctions at other Kokomo Humane Society fund raisers. The menu will consist of a traditional low country shrimp boil (shrimp, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob) with side dishes of coleslaw and cornbread. The signature cocktail available for purchase will be a “purricane.”
After dinner, desserts donated by local restaurants and bakeries will be auctioned off by Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. Desserts include Guinness brownies from Cook McDoogal’s, tiramisu from PASTArrific, cake and cupcakes from Indulgence Bakery, an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, and pies from Moore’s Pie Shop.
There also will be five non-edible items up for bid, including a couple of experiences, like a day in the park with a catered lunch by Rozzi’s and lunch with the mayor provided by Main Street Café.
“It’s not going to be a lot, but people will have a captive audience. They’re going to be sitting, so it’ll be fun. It’ll be real different than Ales for Tails and Barktoberfest,” said Wolfe.
Wolfe hopes to raise $15,000. The proceeds will be used to help ready the surgery suite inside the humane society so that spays and neuters can be done in-house. According to Wolfe, slight renovations have to be done to ensure the suite is sterile.
Winter CAT-ch takes place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane.
Tickets are on sale now and available at the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., or by calling the shelter at 765-452-6224. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door, pending availability. Tables for eight also are available for $400.