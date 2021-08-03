When prayer doesn’t work, try something new

Most everyone has prayed at least once, be it at the bed of an ill family member, as a last second shot is thrown towards the hoop, or when red and blue lights suddenly flash behind your car on the highway.

But do you feel anything when you pray without desperation or selfish motivation?

If not, don’t worry. You aren’t doing it wrong. “Prayer takes effort and work and commitment because our tendency is to be self-dependent and not pray,” said Kevin Smith, pastor at Crossroads Community Church.

For Smith, prayer is like carrying a heavy burden into a room and then exiting with the weight left behind. But it takes a relationship with God. It’s hard to talk to someone you don’t know, Smith said.

“Praying is about trusting,” Smith said. “Just because someone doesn’t believe it’s working doesn’t mean it’s not working.”

If you’ve been treated for mental health it’s possible you were taught a series of coping skills to use when you are feeling your worst.

These can be simply repeating a litany of items near you to help keep you grounded in the moment, or perhaps taking 20 minutes out of the day and giving yourself permission to worry about your troubles. Many also use prayer as a coping skill. Smith described prayer as taking one’s worries off their list and placing it on God’s.

But in urgent situations involving mental and physical health, go to a doctor. Smith said that neither God nor doctors are in competition with each other.

“I believe it is a case that sometimes God can deal directly with us. He can deal with us through others, and that can include people who are professional and trained,” Smith said. “The Bible says ‘seeking consul is a place of safety.’ Though I think any time you are willing to open yourself up to somebody who can help is an avenue God can use in addition to your personal relationship with Him.”

If you struggle with prayer in the traditional sense—head bowed, hands folded—Smith suggested trying different styles of prayer, saying that just like same the same meal every day can get stale, so can praying in the same way. Borrow a prayer from someone else, he said. Pray with others, sing a song of praise, or pray scripture by speaking God’s words back to Him. You can even create your own method of prayer.

“The posture of your heart is more important that the posture of your body,” Smith said. “God is a God of creativity and I believe He loves to hear from us in a variety of creative ways.”

But be respectful, Smith said. You are talking to the God of the universe, after all.

“One of the interesting things about prayer is that you are never telling God something for him to know it. He already knows it,” said Smith. “The value of prayer is unloading it. You are telling God what he already knows and asking Him to do what He already knows needs to be done. Prayer is for your benefit. Not God’s.”

Crossroads Community Church is located at 4254 S. 00 E.W. Kokomo, In 46902.

Services are held Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. A downtown location can be found at 116 N. Main ST. Kokomo, IN 46901. Services are held Sundays at 10 a.m.

Temple B'Nai Israel and the Islamic Association of Kokomo were also contacted for this story but could not be reached for comment.