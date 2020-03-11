What an experience!

This is a column about genealogy and local history, in which we’ll look at our community story in more detail. But our pursuit of the past actually starts in the present, most often at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL).
A visit there is a rewarding experience for all ages. Adults can get tax-filing help. Teens can learn how to up their Instagram game, and children as young as 3 can wiggle and grow in Kindermusik classes.
Our community overall benefits in so many ways. KHCPL’s “More than a Memory” dementia-health services and support program, launched last year, will help Kokomo and Howard County become just the fourth place in the state to become dementia-friendly.
Statistics tell a strong story. Nearly 31,000 county residents attended a library-sponsored program in 2018. They also deliver. On the road, the ADVENTURE II and DISCOVERY II bookmobiles spent nearly 2,000 hours around the area. Or stop by a library location, downtown, on the south side of Kokomo, or in Russiaville, where just about any interest or topic can be explored among vast physical and virtual collections, suitable for both serious scholarship and casual research.
For further enjoyment or education, there are nearly 50,000 video and audio tapes available, not to mention the 150 or so computers that can access what the rest of the world has to offer.
And then there are the Experience Kits.
These well-organized and portable packages have everything you need. Going hiking? You’ll find one pair BAFX trail poles with care guide, Bushnell Falcon 133410 binoculars with case, and a book about Indiana trees and wildflowers. Want to save money creating a seasonal or special-occasion custom cake? Here’s your cake pan and recipe. There’s even a Glasses for the Colorblind Experience Kit, complete with “Life in Color” by National Geographic.
The Genealogy and Local History department’s entry in the Experience collection is the Flip-Pal Mobile Scanner kit. This robust handheld device is ideal for documents, photographs, and even fragile items that can be difficult to scan with other systems. A really cool feature is the stitching capability for scanning images larger than 4x6 inches. The Flip-Pal EasyStitch software renders a single image from a series of separate sequential scans by programmatically “stitching” them together.
So even in the traditional realm of genealogy – where we patiently pore over dusty documents and deteriorating records – there now are digital tools to help preserve our past.
All in all, the library is quite an experience. Oh, and you also can check out a book for free. They only have about three quarters of a million of them to choose from.
(Gil Porter is a local history writer. This is the first of a series where he will examine and explore events and people from our community’s history, which, by the way, goes back way before 1844.)