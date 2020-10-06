Western teacher diagnosed with breast cancer at age 26

When Western Middle School art teacher Katy Lewis discovered a lump in her breast at age 26, she never thought it would come with a breast cancer diagnosis.

However, that’s exactly what happened after she went to the doctor to have it checked out. Now, Lewis is a three-year breast cancer survivor, and she’s sharing her story in the hopes of encouraging others to be proactive about their health and to always stay positive.

“I was super young. It didn’t run in the family, and everyone thought it was normal. Everyone thought it was just a fibroadenoma (a noncancerous breast tumor that most often occurs in young women), and it was just something normal for someone our age,” said Lewis, 30.

Lewis found a lump in her breast right before Christmas of 2016, and she went to the doctor to have it examined. She had an ultrasound and was told it looked like a fluid-filled cyst. Her doctor recommended waiting three months and then doing another ultrasound, so Lewis waited and went back in March. This time, the ultrasound showed there were two lumps, though Lewis’ doctor wasn’t concerned about the new one. What was concerning was the first one. It had grown.

The Western teacher had a lumpectomy, and the tumor was sent to a lab to be biopsied. Shortly after, Lewis found out it was cancerous.

“I didn’t expect it, and it was crazy because my general doctor was like, ‘Oh it’s nothing serious.’ She was like, ‘Oh, sweetie, it’s nothing. Let’s remove it.’ And even she was like floored. It was nuts,” Lewis said.

In May 2017, Lewis began six rounds of chemotherapy, and she was given the choice of doing radiation with another lumpectomy or a double mastectomy. She opted for the double mastectomy.

“I said, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ I’m such a worry-wart, and I didn’t want to have to worry with every little lump I found,” Lewis said.

If there was something good about all of this, Lewis said it was the timing. School was letting out for the summer, and she was able to receive most of her treatments over the summer. However, when school started back up in the fall of 2017, she still had some treatments left, along with the mastectomy – but she was determined not to let that keep her from starting the school year.

As normal, Lewis started the school year, and she would schedule her treatments on Fridays and return to teaching on Wednesdays. Being around her students and coworkers, she said, kept her positive.

“I had to be back in the classroom. They were just so sweet and just made me smile, and then you get in your own head when you’re by yourself, too. I was like, ‘No, I can’t,’” she said.

Lewis’ treatments were over in October, and they were successful. Lewis was declared cancer-free around Halloween of 2017.

Lewis now is in her eighth year teaching at Western, and she said she was grateful for her health and the treatment she received at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She encouraged anyone else going through similar situations to “find the light in each day.”

“I tried to find something good in every single day to make myself happy. I spent a lot of time with family and trying to laugh as much as I could. That was the big thing. I didn’t want people to feel bad for me or the sympathy. I just didn’t want that, so I was trying to make jokes and trying to keep my spirits high,” Lewis said.