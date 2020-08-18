Western graduate named to IU's 20 under 40 list

After graduating from Western High School in 2001, Rebecca Homkes envisioned herself working in the White House as a career – and she made it there – but after being named a Marshall Scholar, new opportunities took her even further.

Now, Homkes has been named to Indiana University’s third annual 20 Under 40, a list that spotlights some of the college’s top graduates. The award comes on the heels of Homkes also being recognized by IU in 2017 when she received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award.

“It’s just such a huge honor. There are so many people who go to IU who have accomplished so many things. To be called out amongst those people … is a huge honor and something I’m very proud of,” Homkes said. “But I don’t do what I do for awards. I do what I do because I love helping companies. It’s nice to be recognized for something, but it’s more so I’m just a very lucky person who absolutely loves what I do.”

Today, Homkes lives in London and works as a high-growth strategy specialist at the London Business School’s Department of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and runs a boutique consultancy firm, advising CEOs and executive teams of top global companies on developing and executing high-growth strategies, especially during times of extreme uncertainty.

As an economist and owner of a consultancy firm during a global pandemic, Homkes’ advice, guidance, and knowledge have never been more sought out.

“I am the busiest I have ever been, no joke,” Homkes said. “Again, I’m very fortunate that I absolutely love what I do. I get to work with companies every single day and help them learn how to grow their companies and build stable, sustainable businesses.”

During the first couple of weeks of March when COVID-19 dominated the news, Homkes spent her time talking to executives who were panicked and worried about their companies. They’d tell her they had strategies that had been working, and then suddenly they weren’t in the midst of COVID-19.

The economist used those conversations as an opportunity to encourage those CEOs and company executives to use their skillsets to build during a downturn.

“I’d say, ‘You know, you can’t really call yourself an entrepreneur if you can only grow in the up times because anyone can grow a company when the market is going up. But only the real entrepreneurs can grow a company when the market isn’t giving them anything,” Homkes said.

Homkes subsequently authored an article titled “Downturns are a great time to grow: How to Survive, Reset, and Thrive” and shared it with some of the world’s most successful CEOs who, she said, in turn shared it with their friends.

Now, she’s given talks to “hundreds if not thousands” of CEOs on how to stabilize their businesses, reset them, and thrive in the upturn.

“So I’ve spent the last couple of months just working with companies all around the world who are going through that reset and preparing to thrive coming out of this,” she said.

And they’re doing well.

“It’s always nice to see that what you’re doing is helping or working because you want to do something that’s actually making a difference. So that’s great to see, and yeah, the majority of the companies that are going through it have stabilized and have reset. Most of them are already up from baseline expectations for the year, so some of them are actually over where they thought that would be just by going through the reset process even despite everything the market is going through,” she said.

Homkes acknowledged that some markets are harder to grow than others, but the industries she’s working with – everything from construction, concrete, retail, software, insurance, and banking – already are back on the growth path.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has brought, Homkes said a lot of good is coming out of it, as well. Homkes said many of the conversations she’s having now aren’t even “COVID conversations.”

“A big takeaway I’ve found is that a lot of companies didn’t have a solid enough strategy to begin with, and the majority of CEOs have told me over the last couple of weeks, ‘We need to have this conversation anyway,’” she said.

The economist has been proud of the companies' executives for stepping up to develop and execute new strategies, and she said their ambition also is building strength within their companies as far as growing leadership and solid, engaged teams.

“Most people are coming back to me saying their company has never been more engaged. They’re saying what could have been one of the worst times in our history is actually now going to be a time when our culture and our engagement are stronger than ever because their employees are working for a company that’s on a growth path and is taking this seriously and has a pathway to thrive,” she said.

Homkes’ path to growth strategy

Homkes attended IU on the Wells Scholar Program, which is a fully-funded four-year scholarship at the university that also affords recipients two years to study abroad. The scholarship is said to rank among the most competitive and prestigious awards offered by any U.S. university.

The Western High School 2001 graduate knew she wanted to go into business, but she also was “very obsessed” with politics and thought she would end up in D.C. With both of those interests, Homkes pursued a dual degree in political science and economics and a business degree in the Kelley School of Business.

While in college, she completed multiple summer internships to gain experience and hone her interests. Her freshman year, she interned for Senator Richard Lugar. The summer after her sophomore year, she combined her passion for politics and business and interned at a public policy consultancy in Melbourne, Australia. After that, she interned at a consulting firm in Chicago.

Homkes planned to work in management consulting with the intention of eventually going back into economics and public policy when, her senior year at IU, she was nominated for the Marshall Scholarship and Rhodes Scholarship and ended up winning the Marshall Scholarship, allowing her to study at any university in the United Kingdom for two years, all expenses paid.

“That was a huge honor, which puts everything else kind of on hold with what I wanted to do. So I paused the consulting firm I was going to work with in D.C. and moved [to the UK],” she said.

But before she left, she still had one more summer to make the most of. She spent the summer before moving to London in the White House working with top economic advisors.

“I was very lucky, probably shouldn't have been there, 22 years old working with top economic advisors when (American economist Ben) Bernanke was actually there as well. So I got to write speeches for Ben Bernanke and kind of work directly with him at a very, very young age,” she said.

After that summer, Homkes moved to the U.K. and earned a master’s degree, PhD, and M.Sc. in international economy at the London School of Economics. During that time, she took on a global project that involved flying around the worked and speaking to prime ministers about public management, leadership, and how it can transition to economic competitiveness.

Afterward, she moved over to the London School of Business and applied many of those same principles to the world of strategy and growth. Now, she applies those same principles in high-growth strategies for companies around the world.

Homkes said she was appreciative of the opportunities she’s been given.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be in a pathway where opportunities open, and then I suppose I was raised with the mentality that when there’s an opportunity, you should pursue it and take it,” she said. “You can have a path, but the interesting stuff happens when you stay true to what you believe in but take opportunities as they come along.”

She also credited her Midwestern values to her success.

“I really credit my Midwest upbringing to the values and the stability to grab the career that I have. So I think being raised where I was with the family, culture, and community in Howard County really gave me a lot of strength and the foundation to do what I’m doing today,” Homkes said.