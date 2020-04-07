Western delivers hot meals to students

Western School Corporation is making sure its students still are being fed while in-session classes have been canceled for the rest of the academic year.

Each week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, bus drivers and school officials load hundreds of hot meals onto school buses and deliver them to students in the school district who have requested the meals. With students still completing e-learning, Western Food Services Director Jack Lazar said the program goes hand-in-hand with it.

“We just felt like there was a need to continue feeding our kids, and we just have always had really strong participation with the kids in our lunch program,” said Lazar. “Our superintendent, Randy McCracken, thought it was a need that we needed to address, and if they’re going to do e-learning, it ties right in and is a good opportunity to give them a meal while they’re learning.”

More than 300 students have been signed up to receive the meals. On Mondays and Wednesdays, students receive one hot meal and one meal for the next day with heating instructions. On Fridays, they receive one hot meal, and if they were receiving Buddy Bags, they will receive one of those as well that provides additional food for the weekend.

Lazar said the program is a big undertaking but one that’s needed. On delivery days, the food is cooked and loaded at the intermediate building, and the bus drivers leave on five different routes.

The food services director said parents and students have been very appreciative.

“We’ve heard a lot of positive feedback coming back from the parents, especially the kids. I’ve had calls on my answering machine when I come in the next day, and parents are very appreciative of what we’re doing and the direction that the superintendent is going with this program. Everyone is supporting it,” Lazar said.

The meals are open to any students and are not based on income. If any additional families would like to receive meals, Lazar said they can call 765-883-1462 to make arrangements.