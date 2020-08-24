Western Buddy Bags program announces new collaboration with Chapel Hill Christian Church

The Western Buddy Bags program announced a new collaboration with Chapel Hill Christian Church that will further the program’s longstanding vision to provide food assistance to children in Western schools.
Western Buddy Bags is a nonprofit organization that provides Western Primary and Intermediate Students in grades K-5 a bag of kid-friendly, nutritious food each week to help ease childhood hunger. Western Buddy Bags was first started by Dennis and Judy Schulte in 2010 and operated under the umbrella of Russiaville United Methodist Church from 2015 through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Chapel Hill is excited to have this opportunity to lead Western Buddy Bags into a new season, while keeping the same vision that has driven this program over the past decade,” said Josh Houk, children’s pastor at Chapel Hill. “In these uncertain times we know it is more important than ever to stand beside families that may be struggling.”
The Western Buddy Bags committee expressed appreciation to Russiaville United Methodist Church for its leadership and service and to the hundreds of volunteers and financial supporters for building the program into what is today.
The committee invites the community to lend its continued support during this new season for Western Buddy Bags. The committee will continue working with Waddell’s IGA in Russiaville to provide nutritious but low-cost meals for students. Under the program $4 provides breakfast and lunch for one child for a weekend, $16 provides food for each weekend for a month, and $140 provides food for each weekend for the entire school year.
Those interested in supporting the program financially or by volunteering to pack meals on the first Thursday of each month are invited to follow the program’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/westernbuddybags for more information. For questions about the program email westernbuddybags@gmail.com.