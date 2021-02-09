Welding for women: Kokomo Area Career Center students create fences, 'Indiana' piece for Women's Legacy Monument

Kokomo Area Career Center welding students have jumped in to help bring Kokomo’s latest monument to life.

Last week, high school students in the welding program welded fences that will be installed as part of the Women’s Legacy Monument, and they’re getting to work on a large steel “Indiana” piece to go between the fencing. The monument, an undertaking of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., will be installed on the northeast corner of the courthouse square and honors working women, women of color, and military women,

Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., said the students have taken a weight off of his shoulder by helping with the project.

“This is a community project, and this shows community support,” said Paul. “Those parts were weighing on me, and that’s another thing I don’t have to worry about now.”

Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. has been fund raising for the bronze, free-standing monument for more than four years, and Paul said this year is the year it will come to life. Construction is set to begin in May, and Paul hopes to have it dedicated during the Haynes-Apperson Festival.

The monument will feature three life-sized women: Rosie the Riveter who represents the working women; a woman of color modeled after the first female African-American fighter pilot in the history of the U.S. Air Force, Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell from Lafayette; and a modern-day female soldier with a musket and a prosthetic leg to symbolize the physical and emotional sacrifice of servicewomen.

Renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor was commissioned for the project. Victor is the only living artist to have three works in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. And he’s familiar with Kokomo. Victor was the sculptor behind the Blue/Gold Star Family Memorial in Darrough Chapel Veterans Memorial Park that was installed in 2015.

Brian Mikesell, who teaches the welding technology program at the Kokomo Area Career Center, said as a veteran himself he was happy to take on the project and give his students more real-world experience.

“Jerry’s a vet. I’m a vet. But it gets the students working is why I want to do it. I don’t care (who the customer is). If you can get the customer to pay for the material, then we’re teaching them how to weld for nothing,” said Mikesell.

For this project, however, the students were able to use scraps from other projects to make it happen, and another organization stepped in to pay for the rest, a cost-savings of about $11,000, according to Mikesell.

The welding students have plenty of experience when it comes to fabricating fencing, as well. The students so far have built around three miles of fencing for Kokomo School Corp.

Senior Nolan Landrum who’s been in the welding program for two years said it was an honor to work on the Women’s Legacy Monument.

“I just think it’s cool that they are asking high school kids to do it over anybody else,” Landrum said. “It’s pretty neat to me that they trust us to do certain things for them, and it’s cool seeing how it’s made because you’ve never done it before.”

Student Luke Hopwood, another second-year welding student and a senior, said one of the best parts of projects such as this one is seeing them out in the community once they’re completed.

“When you see it in here and when you’re done, it’s one thing. It’s like, ‘That looks pretty good.’ But when you see it up where it needs to be, it’s a different kind of feeling,” Hopwood said.

While pieces for the $350,000 project are falling into place, fund-raising continues. Paul still needs to raise around $100,000. He’s encouraging the community to help support the project that will be the first of its kind in Indiana.

Currently, there’s only one major national memorial honoring all servicewomen who fought for America throughout history. The monument, the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, is located in Arlington, Va., and was dedicated in 1997.

While Paul said military women should have had a monument long before that, he said women in general should have more representation among monuments.

Nine national park sites are dedicated to women’s history out of 411. In the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, in a space that abounds in marble and bronze statues, only 12 are women. Yet, 52 percent of the nation’s population is comprised of women.

“Even though women have not been given the proper recognition for their contributions in the creation of this nation, as reflected in our history books, we can at least give the Hoosier daughters of Indiana the proper recognition that they so rightfully deserve,” said Paul.

A website for the Women’s Legacy Monument is in the works where donations can be made. Until then, checks can be mailed to HCVMC P.O. Box 3037 Kokomo, Ind., 46904-3037 and designated to “Women's Legacy Monument."