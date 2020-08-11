Weberfest brings assortment of Nashville talent to town

Touring musicians and Broadway Street performers straight from Music City are bringing their talent to the City of Firsts to perform for the annual Weberfest.

The selection of “Nashville’s finest” will take the stage for a unique concert that comes as part of the Kokomo Summer Concert Series on Aug. 15. Concert series organizer TA Weber, who also owns Weber Speakers, said this style of concert was something he has wanted to bring to Foster Park for years, but national acts took priority. However, with national acts canceling this year due to COVID-19, Weber said this year was the perfect year to feature Nashville talent.

“With my job, I’ve been able to meet a lot of really cool guys and girls and just musicians for the past 20-plus years doing Weber Speakers, so when everything kind of went kaput because of COVID, we were kind of touch and go (with the concert series),” Weber said. “All of the national acts were being prevented from doing any kind of touring, and that’s understandable. Once we decided that we were going to proceed with something and in a safe manner … it just kind of dawned on me to bring these guys in.”

Weber reached out to two of his Nashville contacts in the music world, Eric Borash and John Bohlinger, and asked them to put together a band to perform in Kokomo.

“If you’ve ever been down to Nashville and you go up and down lower Broadway, there’s just honky-tonk after honky-tonk of these amazing people who have a catalog of 1,000 songs in their head. They just know how to play everything,” Weber said. “It’s amazing to me the level of talent down there.”

Borash, Weber said, is one of those types of musicians. Borash moved to Nashville in 1997 and has worked as a professional guitarist. His studio credits include Radney Foster, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, The Randy Rogers Band, Marc Broussard, Hank III, and more.

It was Borash’s playing on "Bad Things" by Jace Everett that was featured as the theme to the hit HBO series True Blood.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Like Borash, Bohlinger also has earned his way to success in the music world. The musician has worked heavily in television as the music director for a number of programs, such as USA Network’s “Real Country,” NBC’s “Nashville Star,” The GAC Network's series “The Next GAC Star,” the "CMT Music Awards" from 2009 to 2019, CMT's Christmas Special featuring "Larry The Cable Guy," as well as PBS' "The Outlaw Trail" and more.

Bohlinger also has been working since 2013 as the Nashville video correspondent for Premier Guitar where he films review demos of musical gear and interviews celebrity guitarists.

Weber said he’s looking forward to watching the two artists perform along with other Nashville talent that will play classics along with some of the latest country hits.

Before the Music City talent takes the stage, Kokomo’s own Josh Mast will open Weberfest.

“We’re excited, and they’re excited. Just like all of them out there in the world, I think they’re itching to play,” Weber said.

Weberfest is free and begins at 6 p.m. in Foster Park on Saturday, Aug. 15. Up close to the stage, there will be marked areas to help the crowd social distance.

Following Weberfest, Pops is in Park by the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will continue the Kokomo Summer Concert Series on Aug. 22.