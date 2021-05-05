Everyone has a favorite teacher, a name that they’ll reflect on for decades after being in class. This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and at Bona Vista we are celebrating the preschool teachers on our early childhood staff.
Whose life has not been touched by a teacher at some point? I can think of a couple of these people in my life, educators who reached beyond the textbook content they taught and cultivated personal growth within me. The foremost include Peter Heck, of my junior year government class, Bob Nicholson, of freshman year geometry, and the legendary Bob Dedaker, who taught geography and unpopular (yet necessary) life lessons, all at Eastern High School. Who made an impact on your life?
This week is a time for us all to remember these special individuals and to offer appreciation to the teachers we know. At Bona Vista our teachers not only operate a highly-rated preschool and help shape young lives, but they also play an important role in many families in our community. These staff members teach, play, direct, feed, and guide the children in their care into an environment for learning and growing. Their jobs are essential, and the love they pour into their work does not go unnoticed.
This week Bona Vista is celebrating and thanking the Early Childhood Services staff with activities planned around a “Survivor” theme. Staff members have been assigned to teams and are competing in contests throughout the week. In addition, management has provided treats, snacks, and a luncheon to help illustrate our appreciation for staff members. We are hosting a photo booth, and supervisors have written personal letters to each employee as an added nod to how integral each is to our program. Joy Ruse, education compliance monitor for Bona Vista Early Childhood Services, has been the planning brain behind this week’s activities.
“Being a preschool and infant/toddler educator is such a rewarding and important career,” said Ruse. “We are so grateful and appreciative of all of the teachers, assistants, kitchen staff, substitutes, home visitors, administrative assistants, our leadership team, and management team who we have at Bona Vista Early Childhood Services. All of these educators play an essential role in building the character of the children in our services and providing quality educational experiences for our children each day whether it be in the classroom or in the hallway.”
It is so important to acknowledge how much our Early Childhood staff gives to the students and families that we serve. The Bob Dedakers of the world serve to shape students during their formative years, with lasting ripple effects for years to come. Maya Angelou phrased it as such, “Children may not remember what lessons you taught them, but they will always remember how you made them feel.”
If you are interested in joining our Early Childhood staff of world changers please visit bonavista.org or stop by our open interviews at 1221 S. Plate Street each Thursday at 1 p.m. this month.