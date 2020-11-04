After announcing in August the cancellation of We Care’s longstanding telethon, the board of the charity announced an alternative plan to fund raise this season.

This year, We Care will have an online auction that will run the traditional weekend of the telethon, Dec. 4 to 6. According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, bidders will be able to view the items, read the descriptions, and bid during specific hours for each item. There also will be “live” segments that will be televised on Comcast during certain times.

We Care volunteers will be taking donations beginning this week at the We Care building, located at 1700 E. Sycamore St.

The dates and times for drop-offs are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items that will not be accepted include exercise equipment, pianos, organs, used appliances large and small, used TVs, upholstered furniture, and entertainment centers.

Due to COVID-19, the charity canceled its popular Trim-a-Tree Festival this year.

Despite the changes, We Care board members announced in August that the six nonprofits that benefit from We Care still will receive "100 percent of their annual distribution."

Last year, We Care donated $415,000 to the nonprofits. Receiving $105,000 each were Kokomo Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, and Goodfellows, while $10,000 went to Mental Health America, $85,000 to Bona Vista, and $5,000 to Kokomo Urban Outreach.