We are here to help you hear

A hearing aid doesn’t miraculously restore a person’s hearing and understanding. Just like a pair of eyeglasses, at first, things may seem a little off. But that’s normal, according to Greg Davis, owner of Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo.

“We’re training your brain to hear and understand, not your ears,” said Davis. “Your brain is used to hearing sounds and words a particular way. If you haven’t heard paper crackle or water run or dishes clank in 20 years, and now we throw that in there, it takes an adjustment over time to rewire the brain.”

That is the task in front of Davis, his audiologist, and his staff. They provide free consultations and hearing screenings to their clients to try to determine what problems may exist. Then, they look for technologies to address the hearing loss.

“We explore everything from concentration and communication skills to hearing instrumentation and accessory devices,” said Davis. “And when needed, we do doctor referrals.”

Davis explained that hearing loss is difficult to self-diagnose. It can take place gradually over a number of years. When people begin having trouble telling the difference between the “fff, ththth, and sss” sounds, that’s a sign of hearing loss.

“Usually you start noticing loss when the TV volume has to come up,” said Davis. “You start playing with the bass and treble on output devices. People start placing themselves against a wall because they don’t want crowd noise behind them. They start watching lips move or giving you the old blank nod and stare.”

Most times, the damage is based in the nerves, which cannot be undone, Davis said. But it can be addressed.

“With hearing loss, almost any amplification in the right frequency range will help you hear better,” said Davis. “Different devices may better control background noise or adapt to audio landscaping, recognizing the difference between wind noise and speech. They can make internal adjustments to match the situation and log the information.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Davis has worked with every manufacturer and prefers fitting products from Starkey, an American-owned and operated manufacturer. He matches the client to a solution based on their hearing loss and lifestyle.

“There are a lot of different levels of technology,” said Davis. “Hearing is very flexible. Frequencies can be adjusted. The instrumentation works like an advanced sound system designed to bend and compress sound responses for the best speech clarity.”

With today’s technology, Indiana Hearing Aid can fit you with basic to more advanced hearing instruments to recover sounds of life. The hearing instruments also can add benefits to certain health-related issues.

“We look at where your loss is located and find a system to match with it and the client’s lifestyle while fitting budget constraints. We go through all of that in consultation,” he said.

For the past 19 years, Davis has striven to make Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo known for more than just consultation and sales. It is service that tops his list of priorities. He is able to perform fitting of devices as well as maintenance and service for the life of the product.

In fact, Indiana Hearing Aid will match any competitor’s price on the same hearing device. It is a promise that has kept Davis in business for a long time. And he couples that competitive nature with a dash of generosity so that he and his clients can feel good about helping others with their hearing challenges.

Indiana Hearing Aid currently works with the Hearing Foundation to help low-income clients (www.starkeyhearingfoundation.org).

Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo provides individualized care at its 405 E. Hoffer St. location. For information, call 765- 457-1553 or visit www. indianahearingaid.com.