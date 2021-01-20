This month, Bona Vista is celebrating a long-time employee who has spent 35 years with the organization.

Linda Wallace, a data entry specialist and everyone’s favorite smiling face at the Crossing building, achieved this impressive anniversary milestone this month.

Shortly after graduating from Indiana Business College in 1985, Wallace joined the Bona Vista team as a secretary for one of the former workshop locations. After that operation moved to the current Laguna Street building, Wallace also transferred internally to the preschool department where she served as the preschool secretary. When the position became open for executive assistant to the president, she jumped at the opportunity and enjoyed her time working for Jill Dunn. Finally, Wallace moved to our Crossing location and currently coordinates the administrative work for that building’s departments.

Over the course of Wallace’s 35-year tenure, she has enjoyed getting to know the staff, clients, and vendors with which she has worked. Her favorite memories from her time with Bona Vista are the Christmas parties because everyone has so much fun together. When asked what she would miss the most after she retires, she very quickly responded, “I’ll definitely miss the people.”

Think about all that has occurred in your life over the past year. What about over the past decade? Imagine all that occurs over the course of 35 years! Wallace chose to share the last 35 years of her life with Bona Vista and with the amazing people she gets to see here. The family of Bona Vista staff, clients, volunteers and community supporters are better for Wallace’s commitment to the agency.

Wallace has two sons, Robert Wallace and Christopher Wallace, and is the proud grandmother to three grandsons. She is well-loved by her family and holds a special place in the hearts of those she works with every day. We love you, Linda, and today we celebrate and thank you for the impression you have made on so many people each day you’ve shared with Bona Vista! Congratulations!

