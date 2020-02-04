Walk a Mile in My Shoes set for Feb. 8

The community has even more reason to walk this year for Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Walk a Mile in My Shoes.
Now, not only is the event a fund raiser for Open Arms, the nonprofit’s women and children’s shelter, but it also will raise funds for Watered Garden, a brand-new women’s shelter that opened at the end of last year. According to Pam Givens, KRM’s chief operations and outreach officer, the event aims to raise about 70 percent of the funds needed to support the women and children’s programs. With a new shelter, more will be needed.
“Now we just have another shelter, so we have a lot more expenses. Hopefully we can raise more money to be able to provide for Watered Garden, but all the money goes to the women and children’s shelters,” said Givens.
The need for these shelters still is apparent. Last year, Open Arms provided 13,431 nights of shelter to 128 women and 48 children. At Watered Garden, from its opening in November through the end of December, 271 nights of shelter were provided for 15 women.
Givens hopes to raise $150,000 to support the shelters. Last year, $112,000 was raised.
The walk, which always is held the second Saturday of February, aims to give participants a small taste of what it would be like to have to walk from place to place in the dead of winter like many shelter women and children have to do.
This year, attendees are encouraged to start the walk at Kokomo Rescue Mission where teams can drop off their packets, pick up their T-shirts, or register for the event before walking north to Watered Garden where participants can tour the facility and experience what it would be like if they were going to stay at the shelter.
Then, participants can head east on Taylor Street and go down the Industrial Heritage Trail to Open Arms. There will be a refreshment tent, and four women will be sharing their testimonies from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
At both shelters, simulation tours will be offered where participants will receive a story about how a woman may end up at a shelter. According to Givens, the simulations are eye-opening for many.
“When we first started the simulation tours, a friend of mine was going through, and he had gotten one of the women’s stories. He followed it all the way through and got to the end, and she didn’t make it,” Givens said. “We found her in a dumpster, and she had OD’d and died. It was like, ‘Wow, nobody wants that ending.’ But unfortunately, they still make bad choices sometimes, and that’s still the end of their story.”
The story impacted the participant, Paul Frank, so much that he wrote a song about it, and he will perform it this year at Open Arms.
For Natasha Roller, 38, she’s hoping her story will have a better ending. Roller has been staying at Open Arms since Oct. 31. She had been on probation for educational neglect, but after failing a drug screen in September for methamphetamine, she was court-ordered to Open Arms.
“I was ordered here because [the Department of Child Services] was involved, and they removed me from the home so they wouldn’t have to remove the children from both parents,” she said.
Now her four children are at home with their father while Roller said she’s working on herself and her addiction. Her hope is that she’ll be able to reunite with her family soon.
“It has actually been very eye-opening and has spiritually awakened me,” Roller said. “It’s amazing. They are so helpful and nice.”
During Walk a Mile in My Shoes, Roller will be walking with a team from Open Arms.
Following the walk, breakfast will be available at Grace United Methodist Church.
Currently, 49 teams are registered, and Givens is hoping for another 30 teams. Those interested can register on the day of the event. Participants are encouraged to raise $50 each, and they will receive a T-shirt.
Givens encouraged the community to come out and help support KRM’s women and children’s programs by walking.
“Through this event, it allows people to get just a glimpse – and I mean a little glimpse – of what it’s like to be homeless in the dead of winter. You’re walking from shelter to shelter. A lot of our women don’t have cars. Even though they’re living in shelters, they’re having to walk a lot of places, and it’s just a way for people to gain an appreciation for being out in the elements and what it’s like,” she said.
The 19th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., beginning at Kokomo Rescue Mission, located at 321 W. Mulberry St. If interested in walking individually, with a group, or helping to sponsor the event, call 765-456-3838.