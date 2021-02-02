Walk a Mile in My Shoes celebrates 20 years

Twenty years ago, a group of women proved that a few people’s ideas and actions can have lasting and significant impacts.

In 2001, several community members decided they wanted to start a fund raiser to help homeless women and children. The Kokomo Rescue Mission just had purchased property at 929 N. Main St. to serve as a shelter for that demographic, and the women wanted the money to go there. They formed a committee and developed the now longstanding Walk a Mile in My Shoes fund raiser that has raised nearly $2 million over the last two decades to benefit homeless women and children.

“[The fund raiser] really wasn’t the development of the Kokomo Rescue Mission. It was a group of ladies here in Kokomo,” said Pam Givens, chief development officer for the rescue mission.

The co-chairs of the original committee were Angela Robinson and Trisha Pohnert, and the committee consisted of Karen Burkhardt, Bebe Dorris, Ginny Hingst, Esther McCauley, Suzan Overholser, Cindy Stover, Cindy Dunlap, and Lora Lacy.

During the planning stages in 2001, Robinson suggested the fund raiser should be a one-mile walk on the second Saturday in February, a day that’s said to be the coldest day of the year. It was met with confused looks.

“At first everyone thought she was crazy. You know, they said, ‘You know how cold it is in February. Why would you have a walk in February?’ She said, ‘That’s precisely why we would have it in February, so people can realize what it’s like for homeless in the dead of winter in the Midwest who have to walk to get groceries, walk to get their medicate or whatever it would be.’ And that’s how it started,” said Givens.

2002 marked the inaugural walk that took participants from the Kokomo Rescue Mission to Open Arms, the women’s shelter that was being developed at 929 N. Main St., and back. A goal of $10,000 was set, and each walker was asked to raise at least $50. More than 400 men, women, and children participated in the first walk, and the goal was blown out of the park. That first year, $30,000 was generated for Open Arms.

One of the women who walked that year was Marguerite Lechlitner who formed a team with Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Walking in the dead of winter, she said, allowed people who never had been homeless before to very briefly walk a mile in their shoes.

“I thought it was an eye-opening experience to show the family what people go through,” Lechlitner said.

The event was so impactful and the cause so meaningful to Lechlitner that she hasn’t missed a year since. Even the year her husband had brain surgery she still walked, she said.

“I still walked because life still happens to people, and if you can give to another person, I believe that’s what you should do,” Lechlitner said.

The second year, $43,000 was raised, and the event continued to grow and morph over the years with different features added. In 2005, Open Arms had its first graduation for women who earned their general education diplomas (GED). One of those women went on to pursue a degree in nursing at Ivy Tech.

For the last 10 years, the event has raised more than $100,000 annually to benefit not only Open Arms but also Watered Garden, a women’s shelter that opened in late 2019.

2021 Walk a Mile in My Shoes

The walk is returning for the 20th year, though it will look different than previous years. Due to COVID-19, the walk won’t take place on the second Saturday in February. Instead, participants are encouraged to “walk where you are” anytime from Feb. 5 to March 17.

The Kokomo Rescue Mission will be launching a new event website for team captains and participants to start raising money and post pictures. Registration opens Feb. 5.

On March 20, an online celebration will take place where prizes will be given out to the top teams and participants, and special recognition will be given to the team with the best banner and the participants with the best pink shoes.

“We’re excited. I think it’s going to give some opportunity for people to participate who maybe haven’t been able to participate in the past,” said Givens. “It’s our 20th anniversary, so we’re really highlighting the history of the walk and what it means to Kokomo, specifically for the women and children in our area.”

Last year, the walk raised the most to date at $148,227. Now, the Kokomo Rescue Mission is hoping to top that and hit $150,000.

“Last year we were able to bring in $148,000, which was just such a blessing because right after the walk is when we closed down (due to COVID). It was such a blessing, so we’re going to put the goal at $150,000 this year. We came close to it last year. I think we might have a few people fall off, but I think we’ll also have some more people come on. So we’re hoping we’ll be able to reach that goal,” Givens said.

The fund raiser aims to provide about 70 percent of the funds needed to run Open Arms and Watered Garden annually.

With the walk now in its 20th year, Givens said it’s a testament to the people in the community and the dedication they have to supporting homeless women and children.

“It’s a tribute not only to the people that have invested in women and in this area — the community has stood by these women and tried to provide for them — but it’s also just a tribute to the community because I find that this community tends to be very generous. We saw that with the tornado. We’ve seen that with so many things,” Givens said. “So I think it’s also a tribute to the women that decided at the very beginning 20 years ago to form this and just stand by women that are homeless or they’re needing help, and it’s just kind of grown every year.”

For information on how to register for the 20th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes, visit kokomorescuemission.org or the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Facebook page.