Volunteers help fix up Narrow Gate Horse Ranch

Narrow Gate Horse Ranch’s new property fits the term “fixer-upper” perfectly, but the community has jumped in to help bring it to life.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit that provides therapeutic experiences with horses to at-risk youth purchased a 20-acre plot of land, but it was in no shape to restart Narrow Gate Horse Ranch’s programs out of the gate. However, with the help of volunteers and Northview Church, the property is getting there.

“It’s pretty amazing because I don’t know how we would do it without all this help,” said Susan Zody, founder of Narrow Gate Horse Ranch.

Recently, around 80 volunteers from Northview Church spent two days at the property helping to complete a long list of tasks for Good Neighbor Week. The volunteers cut down trees, dug up bushes, demoed a house, insulated a garage, and completed a number of other labor-intensive projects.

For the past several years, Northview Church volunteers have assisted the nonprofit, but this was the first year the volunteers assisted on the new property. Melissa DeWeese, the outreach director for Northview Church, said the volunteers were excited to see the new land and help ready it.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what it turns into on their property and looking forward to helping them for years to come,” DeWeese said. “I know they have a lot of work out there, so we’re looking forward to continuing the partnership.”

Zody agreed that much still needs to be done. Currently, volunteers are building two run-in sheds for the horses, and they have to plant pasture grass. A home that was demoed on the property will be renovated and used as the tack room, and they plan to build a lean-to off of it that will house two stalls for horses.

Eventually, Zody said the plan is to build an indoor arena with offices and restrooms, but as long as most of the other tasks are checked off, Narrow Gate Horse Ranch can bring in the horses and youth to get programs started once again. Zody hopes to relaunch the programming by mid-summer. The lessons will be conducted outside in a round pin.

Zody is hoping to bring in more volunteers and skilled trades workers who would be willing to help get the property ready. Zody said she hopes the involvement will give the community a bit of ownership.

“It’s not even just about getting this built. It’s about getting the community involved, and by doing this, not only do they come and get involved, but then they feel like they’re a part of it. It’s for the community. It’s for the kids, and eventually we’ll be able to tell these kids, ‘Look, this place, most of this was done by volunteers for you guys because they want you to be able to have this experience.’ And so that’s what’s cool about it,” said Zody.

Over the last four years, around 200 area youth have attended Narrow Gate Horse Ranch where they earn their way to riding the horses by taking part in various activities, helping with chores, and learning how to care for the horses. Equine-assisted learning, Zody said, takes the pressure off of the youth as it’s not just them as the focus — it’s them and their horse.

At the ranch, Zody said youth typically become attached to a horse, which provides them “unconditional love,” and they also end up forming close relationships with at least one of the facilitators. Relationships like that, she said, are oftentimes rare for at-risk youth.

Youth are voluntarily brought to the facility by the Howard County Probation Department, Kinsey Youth Center, the Kokomo Housing Authority’s homework club, and others attend through word of mouth.

To volunteer, call Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Glassburn at 765-776-1008 or email mlglassburn64@gmail.com.