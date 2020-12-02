We have set a 2021 date for Viva Las Vista and are excited to gear up for this annual Bona Vista fund raiser that also allows you a chance to make yourself money!
Do you remember how much fun our casino night was last year? It was our fourth time hosting this event, and we couldn’t have asked for a better turn out. The room was full of casino fun and games of chance, topped off with good food and drinks. Everyone loves an opportunity to win big and help a worthy cause at the same time.
We will be hosting Viva Las Vista again in the new year on Friday, Jan. 29, with increased safety precautions given the pandemic. The event has been adapted for you to participate no matter where you are, as we will be hosting it virtually. This new platform will be just as much fun with more convenience and accessibility. Our crew at Bona Vista is hoping these adjustments will prevent anyone from missing out on their chance to win big.
When you tune in to our live broadcast online, you will be able to play chance games, such as a virtual dice roll, as well as enjoy some entertainment provided by our development team. We promise to make you laugh and give you a chance to play some fun games, all while donating to Bona Vista.
In addition to our games and hilarity, you can expect to check out some exciting silent auction items. You will be able to bid on these baskets online, allowing you to watch the bid increase. We also will have a live auction during the show that will give our hosts the opportunity to show off the items in detail. You will be able to participate by calling in to place your bid.
This event is crucial for our agency as the pandemic has created many challenges for us. The proceeds from this fund raiser will support our programs for children and adults with disabilities. Our development team is working hard to put together an evening that will entertain and give you an opportunity to win the grand prize of $500. It is our hope that you will share this event with your friends and join us on the evening of Jan. 29 to help raise awareness and donations for Bona Vista Programs.
Follow us on social media for more updates about this, and all, events.