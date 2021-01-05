Welcome to 2021, a new year and a new opportunity for great fortune! Is luck in your future this year? Join the Bona Vista team on Jan. 29 for what may be your first chance to find out at our annual casino night, Viva Las Vista.
This year, in an effort to be conscious of the pandemic and to accommodate busy schedules, Viva Las Vista will be hosted virtually. You can join the party from the comfort of your home on any electronic device by visiting vivalasvista.givesmart.com. Check out the website now to see what is in store for the event. A wide variety of silent auction items are available, listed with details, and the bidding already has begun! Don't miss your chance to take home one of the featured baskets.
The adventurer within you will be interested in the new portion of Viva Las Vista: the Wheel of Chance. We have adorned a digital spinning wheel with three-digit numbers and are offering you the opportunity to purchase one, or more, numerical combinations. During our live stream event on Jan. 29, we will spin the wheel, and one lucky winner will be $500 richer! You can purchase a wheel spin combination ($25 for one or $100 for five) by visiting vivalasvista.givesmart.com any time between now and then. Once your purchase is complete, your numerical combinations will be sent to your email. Then you can tune in to our live event on our website on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. to watch us spin the Wheel of Chance and name a winner. Don’t worry about joining the event in your pajamas; you will be able to see us, but nobody will see you!
This event has been made possible by our generous sponsors: Sycamore Financial Group, Beckley Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, JA Benefits, Monroe Custom Homes, and WWKI. Our team is so thankful for their support of Viva Las Vista and of the valuable services Bona Vista provides our community. We are still in need of event sponsors who will receive a recorded advertisement during our live event. Another way you can help is by donating to our silent auction with a product or service or even just a general gift card in order to support our fund-raising efforts.
It may be impossible to bring Vegas to your home, but what is possible is the fun casino night event that we can bring you, all while benefiting the children and adults with disabilities at Bona Vista. Our live stream event on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. will include entertainment and hilarity from our development team. Please join us for your chance to win $500 or one of many silent auctions that are featured in the 2021 Viva Las Vista.
To join our event, browse silent auction items and purchase wheel spin tickets visit bonavista.org and click the events tab or go directly to vivalasvista.givesmart.com. For further questions about sponsorships, auction donations or event information, please call Tiffany Damitz at 765-457-8273.