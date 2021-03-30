For those staying close to home for spring break, the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau put together a “Kokomo Spring Break Fun Guide” filled with ideas of activities to do in the City of Firsts.

The guide is broken into four sections, featuring art, museums, outdoor activities, and unique eateries. Sherry Matlock, manager of the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau, said several of the items in the guide are tourist attractions, but many Kokomo may not have explored them.

“We wanted to share these with people just to give them an idea of ways they could have fun here in Kokomo even if they didn’t leave town for spring break,” Matlock said. “There are places we often have visitors come and visits, but people that live here may not have been to them.”

In the category of art experiences, the guide highlights Kokomo Opalescent Glass, Fired Arts Studio, Stain on Main, Downtown Kokomo Art Walk Scavenger Hunt, and Artist Alley.

The museum category spotlights Elwood Haynes Museum, Seiberling Mansion, and the Kirkendall Nature Center.

For outdoor fun, there are trails, three outdoor skate parks, a disc golf course, Old Ben, and Crown Haven Center. Matlock called Crown Haven Center a “hidden gem.” The center, located in Russiaville, offers a petting zoo, pony rides, archery tag, horseback riding, and off-road military vehicle rides.

For ideas on places to eat, the guide highlighted a variety of styles of cuisine from Italian (Martino’s Italian Villa and Pastarrific) and Irish (Cook McDoogal’s) to French (Petite Patisserie) and American (Hawg Heaven).

“If you’re on vacation, a lot of times you eat at local places. So pretend like you’re on a vacation. Try out some new places that you’ve never been to, but it’s a local place here in Kokomo,” said Matlock.

While the guide “just scratches the surface” of things to do and places to eat in Kokomo, Matlock hopes the guide inspires residents to get out and explore their city.

To view the guide, which includes details on all of the activities, visit visitkokomo.org/kokomo-spring-break-fun-guide-2/.