VFW hosts Veterans Day parade

Although COVID-19 put a hold on much of VFW Post 1152’s Veterans Day plans, the post still found a way to support local active and former military members this year.

Post 1152 will hold an event this week, a Veterans Day Parade, and participate in the annual Howard County Stand Down. The parade will be on Nov. 11 and will visit seven local assisted living facilities to pay respect to veterans living there. The stand down will be held the following day, Nov. 12, at UAW Local 685 Union Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parade will feature a convoy of a Kokomo Police Department squad car, a Kokomo Fire Department fire truck, an Indiana National Guard Humvee, and more.

As for the stand down, which is presented by area veteran representatives, a slew of local military veterans organizations will be present, including the VA and employees of the VA to discuss benefits, the VA homeless team, mental health and suicide prevention professionals, and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. There also will be free flu shots administered.

Additionally, local barbers will set up a temporary shop at the UAW to provide veterans with a free haircut. A free meal also will be provided.

According to Post Commander John Meeks, both events, as well as the VFW’s day-to-day operations, had to be planned according to recommended health guidelines that adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. That means mask-wearing, temperature checks, and other precautions will be in place to protect membership and those visiting during the stand down.

“We want to live our lives normal,” Meeks said. “Our organization is no different than any other business where you have to abide by the recommended precautions, like masks and all that. The main thing is, our membership is not young. I have no clue as to the average age, but it is up there for our members. Just to protect them, the most vulnerable, the best that we can, we try to play by the rules and obey the guidelines. And you know, in the same way, our lifeblood is gaming and bingo. And so we’re even making our bingo players and workers wear masks any time they’re up moving around and stuff.”

In years prior to COVID-19, Post 1152 normally would spend Veterans Day visiting assisted living facilities to speak with veterans and present them with certificates of appreciation, speak with them, and thank them for their service.

But with the parade this year, Post 1152 will be able to hit seven facilities, albeit from a bit of distance, on Veterans Day.

For Meeks, despite the difficulties and necessary adjustments that had to be made over the past year, it was always about the veterans.

“We were just trying to figure out what we can to do because we can’t visit them,” Meeks said. “And they came up with this idea, and we’ll hit more veterans this Veterans Day than we ever did before. Someone brought it up, and we just thought that was a great idea.”