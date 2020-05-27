Veterans Service Officer worked as cook, military police in U.S. Army

When Jennifer Lett was younger, she admired her sister, Audra Lindstrand, who worked for the 204th Military Police Company, and she always dreamed of doing something similar herself.

Lett was able to visit her sister when she was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, at Kelley Barracks, and Lett said the camaraderie and sense of family were apparent. Her love for structure and regulations made her feel like being a military officer herself was something she was meant to do.

“I always enjoyed learning, and when I would see movies about the Army, it just seemed like that was where my passion was,” she said.

In February 2000, while in her mid-20s, Lett enlisted in the U.S. Army, but she didn’t start as a military police officer – quite far from it. Lett was stationed at Fort Irwin, Calif., and after basic training, she became a cook. She would head into the kitchen well before sunrise to prepare mass quantities of food for her fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

Lett remembered some of her first days as a cook and how the new people were initiated. For her initiation, the veteran cooks caused her to “explode” the grits all over the kitchen.

“When you’re a first person coming in, they like to mess with you. I exploded the grits everywhere. That’s just what they do. That’s their way of initiation,” she said. “It was very like, ‘Oh, no. How much trouble am I going to be in?’ Because you don’t know that it’s not going to be like basic anymore. But you’re nervous, and you don’t know how or where you’re going to fit in because everybody is from different backgrounds. But you’re part of it, and you learn to not sweat the small stuff. You do what you’re supposed to do, and everything comes together.”

Lucky for Lett, she knew her way around the kitchen and was well-versed in spices, so she didn’t fall for other types of initiations when they’d send new cooks off looking for spices that didn’t exist.

“I would know better because I know spices, but they’ll send a cook for a certain spice that doesn’t exist. It’s the good, fun kind of initiation,” she said.

As a cook, Lett was tasked with putting together the menu every day. There were recipe cards for every meal that were “kind of bland.” Cooks would have to get permission to add anything to a recipe, but they could never take anything away.

Lett worked her magic, and it was noticed. During her time as a cook, she won Cook of the Quarter, Cook of the Month, and Cook of the Year. When her time as a cook ended in 2002, she hadn’t given up on her dream of being a military police officer yet. She reenlisted in 2002 and went into that field, also at Fort Irwin.

“I’m very big on regulation, and I have a curious mind. So I just knew that’s what I wanted to do. My sister had done it, and I watched them and been around it. I figured that’s where my true calling was, so that’s what I did,” Lett said.

As a non-commissioned officer with the military police, Lett was tasked with working the road. She’d often conduct random vehicle checks at the gate for drugs and security checks around the station. She’d go out on calls, which spanned from the mundane to very serious situations. On one call, a young boy with just a diaper on was found on the tank trail. Lett and her fellow officers took care of him until they located his mother who apparently had been sleeping when the toddler got out of the house.

Another call Lett said she would never forget was when she responded to a Humvee accident. The Humvee had flipped, and there was a death.

“I had to stand out in the middle of the desert, waiting for the San Bernardino coroner to get there, to guard the perimeter with the traffic patrol to make sure no one crossed it until he got there. It took hours and hours because there’s only one coroner for all of San Bernardino County, and that’s pretty big. That was something I’ll never forget, but it does make me stronger. It’s part of life, and it’s just kind of something you always remember in the back of your head,” she said.

While in the Army, Lett met and married her husband, John Lett. In 2002, they made a quick trip to Vegas to celebrate before returning to Fort Irwin. Later, Lett became pregnant with a daughter, and her duties as a military officer shifted. She couldn’t carry a weapon anymore, so she was taken off the road and became the non-commissioned officer in charge of dispatch.

“So then I had to take care of those emergency calls, making sure everyone was OK. It was great,” she said.

In 2004, Lett’s growing family was dual-military, and she decided it would be best for her family for her not to reenlist.

Looking back on her time in the service, Lett said her heart always will be with the military. Afterward, Lett went back to school and earned a degree with a track in medical coding. Her husband’s retirement worked out well for her, too. Around his retirement date, the position of veterans service officer (VSO) in Kentucky opened up, and Lett applied. She was given a “military-style” interview and offered the job.

Lett worked as a VSO in Kentucky for two years before coming back home to Indiana to serve as the VSO for Howard County and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. She said her background in the military helps her connect with those she serves.

“I consider everyone who served before me, with me, and who serves after me my brothers and sisters in arms. I understand. I do understand, and I can understand different things that they might come to me with. I have the heart. Not only do I have some knowledge, a lot of knowledge, but my heart is there,” she said. “So I’ll do what I need to do.”