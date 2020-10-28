Veteran Committee has solid year despite pandemic

Every year the UAW 685 Veterans Committee puts on three main fund raisers to benefit area veterans and community members, and this year was no different — despite so much being different.

The committee still was able to host its third annual 0.5k Underachievers Run, second annual Poker Run, and 11th annual Veterans Golf Outing, though the dates were rescheduled and expectations were tempered slightly. According to Committee Chairman Jimmy Shaw, it was important to continue the events as they raise money for many who are in need.

“We were postponing our events when the lockdown was going on because we had to, but as soon as it opened back up, the committee decided, ‘Hey, these people still need help. Let’s try to get it in,’” Shaw said.

So, the committee’s first major fund raiser, the popular 0.5k Underachievers Run, took place in June, and the annual Poker Run was slated for later that day. This year’s Underachievers Run was held at Grissom Air Force Base, and participants did a lap around the 1,638-foot path. The run has become popular among those who wouldn’t frequent runs that are geared more toward the athletically-inclined.

Last year, the run was a spoof on the Spartan Race. The obstacle course featured a “low crawl” that was three-feet high and a smoking section in the middle of the course. Shaw said it’s been a fun event that gives everyone a chance to participate despite their level of athleticism.

This year’s Underachieves Run raised upward of $2,500 that benefited Mental Health America of North Central Indiana.

Following, the Poker Run took place, and the funds raised went to benefit the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp’s Women’s Legacy Monument project.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In August, the committee wrapped up its major fund raisers with the 11th annual Veterans Golf Outing at Chippendale Golf Course that, despite the pandemic, drew out 30 teams. More wanted to participate, too, Shaw said, but the committee capped the event.

The fund raiser brought in close to $4,000 that went to Jackson Street Commons. The event typically raises more, but Shaw said the committee didn’t push for sponsorships as finances were tight for many.

Despite the postponements, Shaw was grateful the committee still was able to put on the events and that the community participated and supported them.

“This committee is awesome. There’s a solid 10 of us, and we have other people come in and help us once the events get bigger. They’re passionate and dedicated, and there’s no way I could pull all this stuff off without them,” he said.

Between events, the committee holds gate collections and smaller fund raisers. The committee also frequents Jackson Street Commons to visit with the veterans and throw birthday parties and celebrations for them.

The money raised, Shaw said, makes a big impact on veterans and civilians alike.

“There are veterans in all the different areas that we want to help out. There’s veterans in the domestic violence shelter and same with mental health. That affects everybody, not just veterans. And there’s people in the community, in our local that are using that place,” he said. “Then the Women’s Legacy Monument, that’s not just veterans. That’s women. So we like to help out and spread it around to everybody.”

Next year, the committee is looking to up the ante even more with the addition of a pinewood derby fund raiser in partnership with the Boy Scouts. The scouts, Shaw said, have a portable track that the committee would be able to use to put on the race featuring unpowered, unmanned miniature cars made out of wooden blocks. The event would benefit the local domestic violence shelter.