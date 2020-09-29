Valley of Grace fund raiser to aid in opening recovery center

Four years ago, Darcy and Joey Bennett stepped forward to help with the community’s drug issues with the founding of Valley of Grace, and now they’re about to bring a missing piece to the recovery community: a 90-day inpatient recovery center.

This past summer, the nonprofit receive zoning approval for a property they purchased in Howard Township that will be transformed into a recovery center for 12 men initially. Now, with the fourth annual Dressy but Messy fund raiser set for Oct. 9, the funds will be used to ready the property for a tentative summer 2021 opening.

“We’re just really excited. We’re excited really just to be here, to be at this spot, to have our discussions and our thoughts and our direction completely shifted to, ‘OK, we have this property now. Now we’re in. Let’s do it. Let’s get this up and going. Let’s really impact our community and the men that are in our community,'” said Darcy.

The goal is to raise $100,000 during the fourth annual Dressy but Messy fund raiser, which is on par for what the nonprofit typically raises. The funds, according to the Bennetts, will be used to install heating, cooling, and electricity on the property.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s fund raiser will look quite different. It will take place outside at Kokomo Municipal Stadium with a baseball theme. Attendees will enjoy a full boxed lunch at tables set up on the concourse before moving to the stands for a live and silent auction that will take place on a stage on the field. Fuel Church band will perform.

Normally guests are encouraged to dress up as the name of the event, “Dressy but Messy,” alludes to addictions and how they can be dressed up and hidden, while the “messy” aspect is brought in with the dinner that guests enjoy sans silverware. However, due to the outdoor nature of the event, the Bennetts said there’s a come-as-you-are dress code this year.

“It’s just something that is different and fun and centered around the baseball theme but still our same fun event with the band and dinner and the games we play to get the audience involved,” Darcy said.

The Bennetts thanked the community for their support over the last four years.

“Here we are four years later, and we’ve got the place. It’s so exciting to see how God opens these doors over and over and over again and the community support that has come alongside us not only supporting us with this dream or this vision for our community and for our county but also for financial support too,” Darcy said. “We just keep getting blessed every year, and we wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for the community support. People want to help those who are hurting.”

The event takes place Friday, Oct. 9, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts are 6:30 p.m. Dinner is provided. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.valleyofgrace.life.

This year’s event sponsors are Stellhorn Home Improvement, Stellhorn Tri-County Travel Trailers, Brandi Rees and Holly Stone with Kokomo’s Home Team, Michael and Heather Mygrant, Hardie Group, CFD Group Inc., Hearn Dental Care, Northview Church, First Farmers Bank & Trust, CFC Advisers, and First Congregational Christian Church.