With many members of United Steelworkers 2958 laid off due to a lack of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the union is stepping up to make Christmas a little easier for the families.

On Oct. 3 a benefit ride, Cruisin’ for Children, will take place at USW 2958, located at 420 N. Main St., with the goal of raising at least $5,000 that will be used to purchase Christmas presents for the 120-plus children whose parents have been affected by the recent layoffs.

“We’re trying to get all these children taken care of. Some of the parents have actually found a job here or there, but what if they still need help? We want to give them the opportunity,” said Jenifer Bess, office secretary at USW 2958.

Bess said the number of children affected was determined by how many children were on the laid-off employees’ health coverage. While Bess thought the number initially was around 119, she realized it might be upwards of 160 because not all of the parents elected to have the health coverage.

When the union realized how many children were affected, Bess said Dave Tocco, president of USW 2958, was concerned and wanted to do something to help.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“He was like, ‘Man, Jenifer, I don’t know what we’re doing to do.’ We wanted to be able to help these kids,” Bess said.

The event will start and stop at USW 2958. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Cost is $15 per bike, $5 per passenger, and vehicles are welcome. There will be food, raffles, vendors, door prizes, and a silent auction.

The stops on the ride will be Down on Main Street in Greentown, Dusty’s Tavern in Galveston, Amelio’s on the River in Logansport, Willoughby Food & Spirits in Flora, and The Barn in Burlington.

To donate or for more information, call 765-452-4367.