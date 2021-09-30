Upcoming Events

First Friday kicks off October

First Friday will take place in downtown Kokomo Friday evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This month’s theme is “Masquerade” and costumes are encouraged. Stop by local businesses for some early trick-or-treating. PF Hendricks will also be showcasing their new fall merchandise and offering 10% off one full priced item (excludes Yeti).

Stellantis, Ivy Tech set STEM open house for area students

Area students in grades 6 to 12 will have the opportunity to try out a variety of activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics when Stellantis and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo sponsor a STEM Open House on Saturday, Oct. 2.

This is the fourth year Stellantis employees have joined with Ivy Tech faculty and staff to present activities aimed at sparking interest in STEM fields. The camp is set for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus (1815 E. Morgan St).

“Despite all the challenges we’ve faced this year, we didn’t want 2021 to pass without an opportunity to engage youngsters with some really fun educational experiences,” said Tanya Foutch, Quality Engineering Group Lead for Assembly at Stellantis in Kokomo and a member of the women’s group that created the first Gearing Up Girls for STEM summer camp in 2018. “We don’t want to miss a chance to introduce students to all the possibilities found in STEM careers.”

The afternoon will include activities out on the quad as well as in the College’s new Health Professions Center. Outside, students will be able to experiment with velocity and trajectory, create bottle rockets and kinetic sand, and tackle challenges involving potato chips and gliders. Inside, students can try their hand at welding with a virtual welder, interact with robotic “patients” in the Nursing simulation lab, learn about the anatomy of the heart and lungs, and marvel at the Anatomage, a virtual dissection table that allows students to explore throughout a human body.

Ethan Heicher, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, said the College is excited to share its new campus with school students.

“We’re glad for any opportunity to share our transformed campus with the community,” Heicher said. “The quad and the Health Professions Center will be great places for interesting, entertaining, hands-on activities we hope will encourage interest in STEM, and STEM careers, at an early age.” Heicher noted this effort comes at a time when the issue of workforce development continues to be at the forefront of economic development discussions in Indiana.

Frank’ly Awesome Storytime To-Go Kit coming to Library

Don’t be scared! It’s Frankenslime, not Frankenstein! This kit for 3- to 5-year-olds includes kindergarten-readiness activities, a storybook, and a craft! Pick one up, while supplies last, on Monday, Oct. 18, at any KHCPL location. Then join Ms. Susan on our Facebook page or YouTube channel as she shares a story about a young slime scientist who’s surprised when her latest creation comes to life!

Pumpkin Painting

KHCPL provides pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth-graders, who provide all the creativity to decorate their pumpkin any way they want. Dress for a mess. We offer pumpkin painting at the various times, days, and locations: 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at KHCPL South; 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at KHCPL Main; and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville.

Fall Break Fun with the Library

If families with kids are planning a staycation during fall break, then make sure you join KHCPL for fun activities for families.

From 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at KHCPL Main, play with LEGO. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at KHCPL Main, paint a pumpkin. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at KHCPL Main, make a craft and earn Digital Diver points. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at KHCPL Main, play a variety of games and earn Digital Diver points.

Library hosts Halloween Cake Decorating Take and Make Kit

Calling ghouls of all ages! Show us the most fun and spooky Halloween cake you can make. Kits are limited, so register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” to get one. Registration is from Monday, Sept. 27, through Wednesday, Oct. 6. Each kit will have a cake, frosting, and some decorative items. Pick up your kit between Monday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 17, at any KHCPL location. You will need to provide your own pan and other ingredients. Add your own decorations, if you’d like. Be creative! Then email a photo of your cake to spurvis@khcpl.org by Monday, Oct. 25. Based on a decorator’s creativity, we’ll choose three winners: one child, teen, and adult.

Explore straw maze at Outdoor Classroom

RUSSIAVILLE - Can you find your way out of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s kid-friendly maze? It changes each year.

Families with kids, come explore the maze any time of day between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville. While you’re there, spend some time exploring the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, too.

Comedy softball game raises $3600 for Gilead House

The first “Not Your Ordinary Ballgame” was played on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The “Old Geezers” took on the “Old Fogies” and fun was had by all in attendance in spite of the scorching 90+ degree heat.

The event was organized by Pat Mills, also known as “Nurse Humdinger, PTD”, (part-time doctor).

Comedy skits and outrageous calls by the officials were performed throughout the game. A little over $3600.00, was raised during the game. There is talk of repeating the event next year and hoping for a bigger turnout.

Mills gave a great big thank you to Michael Lieberman and the City of Kokomo for the use of the beautiful stadium, all the players, Sam Calhoun and Tom Hubbard for organizing the teams, The Carroll High School Cougaretz, the bat twirlers, announcer Randy Maurer and #1 supporter Ryan Williams and all of those who gave so generously to benefit the Gilead House.