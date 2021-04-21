Unsafe sleeping conditions contribute to majority of infant deaths

A new task force in Howard County aims to reduce infant mortality locally, and one of the ways those involved aim to do that is through prevention education.

In eight of the last 10 cases of sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID) in Howard County, unsafe sleep was listed as a component that led to the death. Barb Hilton, the executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, said educating parents and guardians on safe sleeping conditions is the best way to reduce the number of deaths in this area.

“What’s really interesting is last year our infant mortality rate came down, but the portion of infant mortality that has to do with safe sleep went up. That was really concerning because that’s just such an area of prevention education,” Hilton said.

ABCs of safe sleep

Hilton works with parents and guardians regularly to provide everything from car seats and wearable blankets to help parents and caregivers of infants. She also works on prevention education with them, and she said she always starts by discussing the ABCs of safe sleep, which entails putting the baby in the crib alone, on his or her back, and in a safe crib.

As for the "A," it's recommended infants sleep alone and not with their parents or caregivers, say, on a couch or in an adult bed.

As far as babies sleeping on their backs, Hilton said that has been found to be the safest sleeping position for babies, which differs from what was recommended in the past.

“Years ago, we used to have babies sleep on their tummies because if they spit up – that’s what I was told with my babies – they wouldn’t choke. But it’s actually less likely for a baby to choke when they’re on their back because they have more of an open airway,” Hilton said.

Hilton said parents and guardians should let anyone who cares for the baby know, too, that the baby should be put to sleep on his or her back.

As for safe cribs, Hilton said they should be free of bumper pads, blankets, and stuffed animals, all of which could be suffocation hazards.

Temperature

Hilton also highlights with parents and caregivers that babies shouldn’t be overheated. Again, years ago, it was recommended to keep babies wrapped up and warm to help them sleep. While it did encourage sleep, she said it also was found that it increased the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Hilton recommends babies be dressed in the same type of clothing as the adult would be comfortable in in their house. If the house is cooler and the adult is comfortable in a sweatshirt, a wearable blanket for the baby would be suitable. Wearable blankets zip over a baby’s sleeper, but the arms aren’t covered.

Sleeping in the same room

Further, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents or guardians share a room for up to one year with their infant but have the infant sleep alone in a safe crib.

“We know that we don’t want them to sleep in the same bed. That is a possible suffocation hazard, but also the baby could scooch down under the covers. That could be bad air quality as well, or they could get wedged somewhere at the end of the bed. So we don’t want them in the same bed, but we do want them to be in the same room. They really want you to take up to one year, so have that pack-n-play if you can’t fit a regular crib in the caregivers’ room,” she said.

With the baby in the same room, the caregivers can hear if they cry, and if they’re breastfeeding – which also is recommended – the mother can feed the baby in her bed before putting the baby back into the crib.

“We really encourage breastfeeding. We know that also can help reduce SIDS, and we really want to encourage breastfeeding,” she said.

Smoking

Hilton said it’s also important that expecting mothers don’t smoke and for there to be no smoking around the baby, as that also has been proven to increase the chance of infant mortality and SIDS. Statewide, the Howard County Tobacco Coalition reported in January 2020 that 11.5 percent of pregnant moms smoked in Indiana, and 21 percent of pregnant moms smoked in Howard County.

Prevent Child Abuse Howard County refers smoking mothers to the free Quit Now smoking cessation program that’s offered through the Indiana State Department of Health, and extra sessions are available for pregnant women.

Hilton encouraged smoking mothers never to smoke in their homes, and if the baby is cared for by someone who smokes, Hilton said parents or caregivers might consider requesting that the smoker changes into a smoke-free shirt so that the baby will not be held up against the smoke-filled material.

“If I have somebody that comes in and they have people in the family that smoke but that mom isn’t smoking, I try to offer that (Quit Now) referral to anybody in the family that might benefit from that,” she said.

Pacifiers

Recent research has shown that pacifiers can help reduce SIDs, so Hilton said parents can offer pacifiers to babies when they’re put to sleep.

“That sucking motion might keep the baby from going into too deep of a sleep. They don’t really know exactly why that has made a difference, but they have determined that offering a pacifier when the baby goes to sleep can help reduce SIDs,” she said.

The one exception to that is if they’re breastfeeding. In those cases, Hilton said to hold off on offering the pacifier, as it can be confusing to the baby.

Swaddling

Swaddling, which is the practice of wrapping up a baby in a light, breathable blanket, has become a controversial topic. Different people recommended swaddling different ways, and different people have different opinions. But what everyone agrees on, Hilton said, is that a baby never should be swaddled with his or her arms wrapped in the blanket when they’re old enough to roll over. Should they roll over in that position, they can’t push up on their hands, and it becomes a suffocation hazard.

Hilton said there’s a lot of information and research that points to the best, safest ways to put babies to sleep. With the task force, along with Prevention Child Abuse Howard County, even more of a focus will be put on prevention education. Hilton heads up classes on car seat safety as well as general safety tips for infants.

For more information or to be connected to resources, call 765-457-9313.