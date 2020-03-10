United Way to deliver first wave of Buddy Bags

More than 300 food-insecure students in Howard County once again will have food for the weekend, as the first wave of Buddy Bags will be delivered to them since United Way stepped in to organize and fund raise for the program.
At the start of the year, the longstanding Buddy Bags program that was started and maintained by Kokomo Urban Outreach abruptly came to an end, leaving more than 1,000 students without food for the weekends. In an effort to ensure the program didn’t die off, United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties announced its commitment to raise funds to continue the program last month.
Now, less than a month later, those efforts are bearing fruit. On Friday, 346 students at Taylor and Sycamore elementary schools will receive Buddy Bags that will contain enough food for them and their families over the weekend, as well as a snack for Monday morning.
Abbie Smith, president of United Way, said she is being cautious not to take on too much with United Way now overseeing the program.
“We are being thoughtful and making sure we don’t take on more than what our current capacity is, and that’s what’s taking longer with planning. We’ve given the schools all of our other food resources, so food pantries and the whistle stops, all of that, to make sure we’re filling the gap,” said Smith. “We don’t want this to happen again to this program. We don’t want to be the organization that just drops them, so we want to make sure we’re sustainable in how we respond, even if it’s slower to ramp up.”
The 346 students who will receive food this week are funded through the rest of the school year, which came with a price tag of $31,486, and those students will continue to receive bags weekly. Next week, 173 additional students will begin receiving bags, which came at an additional cost of $10,908. The funds were secured through individual community donors and businesses.
Early on Community Howard Regional Health and Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union committed to sponsoring 100 students each, and more than 40 individuals launched social media campaigns to help fund raise. Community First Bank also raised enough funds to sponsor 64 students at Boulevard Elementary School.
Still, more funds are needed as 342 students remain without Buddy Bags, which will cost about $22,000 to sponsor them for the rest of the school year.
“We want to be able to give [Buddy Bags] to all the kids all at once, so that part is hard. But it’s very exciting to get started,” said Libby O’Brien, program coordinator at United Way. “We couldn’t do it without our donors that are meeting the needs of the kids that we are able to provide it to.”
United Way has partnered with Food Finders to make the program happen, and Food Finders can purchase the food at a lower cost. To sponsor a student, it costs $252 for the school year or $7 a week.
Smith and O’Brien are hopeful the community will continue to step up so that students can be sponsored well into the future.
Those interested in helping can assist through sponsoring students, fund raising through social media campaigns, and becoming packing partners to help pack the Buddy Bags and deliver them to schools. To get started with donating, a social media campaign, or volunteering, sign up online at unitedwayhoco.org or call United Way at 765-457-4357.
In addition, United Way is seeking donations of plastic grocery sacks. They can be dropped off at the United Way office, 210 W. Walnut St.