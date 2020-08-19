United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties has about one-third of the funding needed to provide weekend meal bags to more than 800 students, and organizers are hoping to secure the last of the funding.

Currently, the nonprofit has raised $80,000, which will provide meal bags to approximately 275 students at a cost of $8 per week or $288 per school year. To cover 550 more students for the entire school year, United Way is working to raise an additional $160,000.

“We don’t want to enroll a student unless we can guarantee that they will be able to be in the program for the entire school year so that they don’t lose the food partway through the year,” said Libby O’Brien, the program’s coordinator at United Way. “We’ll open up spots in the Buddy Bag program for a student once we know that we have the funding for that student to be in for the whole year.”

United Way stepped up to carry on the Buddy Bags program early this year after another nonprofit that was running the program dropped it unexpectedly, leaving more than 1,000 students without food they had relied on.

O’Brien said United Way felt strongly about keeping the program going as it was one way to ensure students remained fed on the weekend when school meals weren’t available. The bags, which are handed out to students on Fridays, contain meals for a family of four for a weekend.

“National data shows that when children are out of school on the weekends or on school breaks that many children who are receiving free and reduced lunch at school are still experiencing food insecurity when they are out of school,” O’Brien said. “For proper brain development and growth and overall physical and mental health, they need to make sure that they’re not going hungry. As a community, it’s our job to step up and help support the children in order to help meet what they need.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

United Way received a corporate gift from Cargill for $52,000 to go toward the program, and community donations amounted to another approximately $28,000.

Now, United Way is making another push for donations in order to enroll the remaining students. The nonprofit is seeking people who will run mini fund-raising campaigns on Facebook to solicit donations from friends and family, as well as volunteers to help pack Buddy Bags and businesses that will offer their space as a place where food, which is provided by Food Finders, can be dropped off and packed.

O’Brien said the goal is to start dispersing bags next month, and logistics still are being worked out. COVID-19, O’Brien said, has presented more challenges in figuring out how to safely get volunteers and pack bags while being socially distanced. Students who are enrolled in virtual school options still are eligible to receive Buddy Bags, and O’Brien said alternate plans are being devised to get bags to students should schools shut down.

Students who were receiving bags last year automatically have been re-enrolled in the program, and United Way is working with area school to determine need.

“We’re in a good spot. We’d just like to be able to add more children to the program, and we need more funding in order to do that,” she said.

Those interested in getting involved by either running a campaign on Facebook, volunteering, offering their location as a packing site, or making a donation can call United Way at 457-4357 ext. 306.