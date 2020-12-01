United Way receives $41,000 grant for Buddy Bags

United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties received a $41,000 grant through the Youth Program Resilience Fund of Lilly Endowment Inc. for the Buddy Bags Program.
United Way will use the grant to provide 24,820 weekend food bags to children in Howard and Tipton counties through the Buddy Bags program. With this support, United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties will be able to continue its commitment to fight for education and health of area children.
The grant to United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties is one of 297 that Lilly Endowment has granted through the Youth Program Resilience Fund to help youth-serving organizations across Indiana adapt their work to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants from this fund are part of more than $170 million in grants Lilly Endowment has made to help organizations serve individuals and communities amid the pandemic.
“We know that the need for weekend food is just as urgent, if not more urgent now, with families struggling due to the pandemic. We continue to do everything possible to mobilize volunteers and resources to fill the gaps in our communities,” said Libby O’Brien, United Way Serving Howard & Tipton Counties development director. “When we receive a grant of this magnitude, it allows us to continue to get more food out to families who need it in the communities we serve.”