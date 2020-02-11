United Way organizes efforts to continue Buddy bags

The year started off unexpectedly for many area families after a longstanding program for food-insecure children came to an end.
The program, Buddy Bags, was nixed after Kokomo Urban Outreach lost the funding to support the approximately 1,300 bags that were being sent home with students on Fridays. The bags contained meals and snacks for the students and their families to keep them fed over the weekends.
Many area schools quickly stepped up to organize their own food and donation drives to continue the bags. And, now, United Way has launched a campaign to raise funds to sponsor the students in need through the rest of the school year.
“Moving onto the 2020-21 school year, anything we’re able to do will depend on that money that comes in. So we’re not committing to fund it; we’re trying to raise the money to fund it,” said Abbie Smith, president of United Way.
Off the bat, United Way secured two lead sponsors, Community Howard Regional Health and Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, which both pledged to sponsor 100 students. United Way also recruited around 45 people to run social media campaigns to raise money. On the first day, enough money was raised through those campaigns to sponsor 29 additional kids.
That community response, said Smith, was encouraging.
“Our mission is to identify and respond effectively to the community’s most pressing needs, so we feel strongly that we’re doing that right now,” said Smith. “But we want to make sure we do it in an effective way and a sustainable way, so we don’t want to over-promise anything to families. We will make sure that the money is in before we open that spot to a family, so we will be working directly with schools so they can prioritize families based on need. Nobody knows families better than teachers and schools.”
United Way will be working with Food Finders Food Bank to make the Buddy Bags, as United Way already works with the organization for an existing Buddy Bag program in place at Bon Air School (as well as two Tipton County schools), in partnership with First Christian Church.
The bags will be slightly different than the standard Buddy Bags. These bags, said Smith, will include more food. They will contain meals for a family for the weekend, per usual, as well as a snack for Monday morning breakfast.
The need for these bags, Smith said, was undeniable.
“You cannot deny the numbers of childhood poverty in our community and people facing food insecurity, which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” she said. “No one is more vulnerable than children.”
Importantly, Smith said United Way is not accepting donations of food, only monetary donations, as Food Finders is able to purchase the items for the Buddy Bags at a lower cost.
Smith said she's excited to see the community step up to help continue an important program.
“It’s pretty exciting. It’s a little bit different than how we normally do things, but like I said, it literally is our mission to help meet the needs of the community, the most pressing social needs, and make sure people have a way to do that. So we’re just making sure we’re carrying out the mission of United Way in real time.”
The estimated cost to sponsor a child is $7 for one week, $28 for one month, $126 for one semester, and $252 for one year. To sponsor a Buddy Bag, call United Way’s Libby O’Brien at 765-457-4357 ext. 306 or visit unitedwayhoco.org/united-way-programs/buddy-bags/.