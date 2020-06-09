United Way distributes food at area schools

Last week, United Way employees and volunteers from around the community helped ensure Howard County students didn’t go hungry.

Food stops were set up at the five areas schools, and those who needed food were able to drive through and pick up bags of food. The program was made possible by a grant from the FCA Foundation, which committed to providing more than 100,000 meals to students in Howard and Tipton counties, in partnership with Food Finders.

“FCA has always been an incredible partner for United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, and this most recent investment is just another example of how tuned in they are to the needs of our community,” said Rex Ambrose, United Way board president.

The program began at Kokomo High School last Monday at 12 p.m. Shortly before the food stop opened, a double line of cars waited to go through to pick up food.

“When I got here about 10 to noon, there were two lines back up as far as you could see. It was an assembly line from 12 to about 12:30. There were a bunch of people,” said Bart Irwin who was volunteering on behalf of Community First Bank.

Irwin also mentors students through Bridge Outreach at Boulevard Elementary School, and he said the demand for the food last week was eye-opening.

“Being a mentor and seeing all that – I know there’s a need – but to see the amount of people, the number of people, it does make you kind of be a little more thankful for what you have,” said Irwin.

Robert Morris and Evelyn Rawls were two people who attended the food stop. The pair said they were appreciative and that the food will help them care for their four grandchildren in Kokomo.

Libby O’Brien, United Way’s community development director, said food insecurity is a continual issue in Howard County and one that's exacerbated during the summer months when students are out of school and can’t rely on school meals.

“Data shows that when kids are out of school, the need for food goes up,” she said. “Based on the turnout today, there still continues to be a need even though schools have been distributing meals and will be all summer as the economy is recovering.”

Also volunteering were Natalie Guest and Dylan McHenry, who are both teachers. They said they understood the need to ensure students were fed outside of school and that food programs in the summers were much-needed.

“I just think people are struggling, and this builds a sense of pride in our community when they see that people want to help. People want to help struggling families,” said McHenry. “It’s also just a way to stay connected to students, which is really important to me as well.”

In total, 4,500 bags were handed out last week for a total of 18,000 meals. During the first round of distributions in Tipton County, 6,372 bags were distributed for a total of 25,488 meals.

The distributions will continue throughout the summer until the grant runs out. For information on upcoming stops, follow "United Way serving Howard & Tipton Counties" on Facebook or call United Way at 765-457-4357.

Families with children can request bags to be delivered to their homes by emailing Vivian Bennett at vbennett@unitedwayhoco.org.