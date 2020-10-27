Unions ‘loan’ associates to work United Way campaign

In a longstanding partnership, area unions once again have lent their associates to United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties where they will work to fund raise for the nonprofit for the next three months, all while staying on their employers’ payrolls.

This year, the United Way has four aptly-dubbed loaned associates on hand, three from UAW 685 and one from UAW 1166. Cheryl Graham, president of the Howard Tipton Chapter of the AFL-CIO, said such partnerships are a thing of the past for many United Ways and that she was grateful to still have such generous and caring unions in the community.

“Loaned associates are pretty rare, and that’s even more true now (due to COVID-19),” Graham said. “This group of loaned associates here, we also have to match what their workplace requires, so the same kind of restrictions they would have at work, we’re accommodating here."

The employees have their own temporary offices at United Way, and fund-raising presentations will be done differently this year. Typically, loaned associates visit nearly every business in the county and make presentations to solicit donations. This year, much of the work will be done virtually.

Graham said the work the loaned associates do is invaluable, as United Way couldn’t do all it does without them.

“They are diamonds. They are platinum. We are so proud to have this relationship, especially with the unions in town. It wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for our year-round relationship with unions. It just wouldn’t,” she said. “They become integral because we have a limited number of staff. Our programming doesn’t stop because of campaign, and all the things that our staff normally does, it continues. We’re even more taxed by COVID and more challenged. We have more people coming to the table to ask for help, and so having these additional people for a while makes a difference in every sort of way.”

Three of this year’s loaned associates spoke about what they’re looking forward to this campaign season and why they’re happy to step out of the factory and into nonprofit work for a few months.

Christi Douglas

Indiana Transmission Plant

UAW 685

Douglas is no stranger to the work of a loaned associate. This is her third year as one. Over the last two years, she said she has gained a much broader perspective of what United Way does for the community and a much better understanding of how donor dollars are put to use.

“We have a lot of training that we do, so all that training just shows you what United Way actually means to this community. Before, you knew they had programs, and you knew they did things. But I had no idea the broad scope of what they did for our community and not just for our kids and veterans and the elderly. They cover all the needs in some way in our community,” she said.

While Douglas said she enjoyed being able to present at area businesses in the past, she’s looking forward to using digital tools to fund raise this year. Zoom, Google Hangouts, and social media all have become even more valuable.

Julie Williamson

Kokomo Transmission Plant

UAW 685

Williamson is back for the second year as a loaned associate. While many loaned associates volunteer for the position, Williamson was “voluntold” to do it last year.

On a Friday, she said her union president told her that she’d report for loaned associate duty the next Monday. Williamson wasn’t sure what to expect, but she was up for the challenge.

“I learned a lot about United Way. I always donated to them, but I never realized how many in-house programs they have. Everybody hears about all the programs that are funded, but you don’t hear about what they actually do for, say, a person who walks in off the street,” Williamson said.

The loaned associate enjoyed being a part of the campaign last year and was eager to sign on for a second year – especially amid challenges people in the community are facing due to COVID-19. Donating this year, she said, is more important than ever.

“This year is a big year. We’ve all been affected by COVID in one way or another. A lot of mom-and-pop shops locally have shut down, and they haven’t been able to reopen,” she said. “ … This year is a good year for people to really dig deep into their pockets and into their hearts and help other people out.”

Misty Oliver

Tipton Transmission Plant

UAW 685

Oliver also is returning to the program for the second year. As a people person and someone who loves to meet new people, Oliver said it’s the perfect job for her.

Like Williamson, she said being a loaned associate last year gave her a much better understanding of where the donations that so many FCA US employees make go.

“It opens your eyes to a lot of things that you know are there but maybe don’t pay much attention to or push away because we all live in a box. We’re all are guilty of that at some point, and we live our lives with the luxuries that we have and don’t really realize what’s going on around us,” she said.

Oliver said she was grateful to FCA US and her union for allowing her to participate.

“I think we’re in a great position. I don’t know many employers that would do that, that would give people out to spend three months or whatever it is at some place. [FCA] is so dead-set on parts. We’ve got to get this part out. We’ve got to get that part out. So when they take people off the line to go do something like this, I think that really shows how they feel about the community and how they feel about their people doing what they can do help,” Oliver said. “So I think we’re really blessed, and I think we owe a huge ‘thank you’ to FCA and our unions for doing that.”

Kokomo Casting Plant employee Hannah Fields of UAW Local 1166 also is working as a loaned associate.

For information on how to donate to the United Way campaign, visit unitedwayhoco.org.