Union-started financial institution shows union support

Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union exists because of unions, and its leadership and employees haven’t forgotten that.

The credit union was started in 1954 by union workers from Delco and General Motors, and more than six decades later, Solidarity continues to show its support to union workers. This year, Solidarity has employed 100-percent union and local labor on the build for a brand-new branch on the corner of Dixon Road and Jefferson Street.

“We were started by a local union, so it’s in our origins,” said Diana TenBrook, vice president of marketing at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union. “It’s why we’re here, so we feel like we definitely have to continue to support that in our community and because of that.”

On Jan. 30, union and local workers broke ground on the job site, and work now is in the final stages. The credit union is expected to be completed by the first week of December. The branch will be full-service with safety deposit boxes, drive-up service, drive-up ATM, coin counter, and extended Friday hours.

TenBrook said strong communities are built on the foundation of supporting local.

“Supporting local helps employers in our community. If we use them to build things, then hopefully they’ll stick around because if they don’t have business around here then there wouldn’t be any more of those union contractors,” she said. “It’s just always important to remember that whenever you’re doing anything to support local. We try to do that as much as possible. When we order items for the credit union or gifts for members or gifts for employees, whatever we’re doing, we always start with local vendors and always try to get USA-made and union-made if possible.”

Solidarity also has strong union ties within its walls. The hourly employees are part of Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 277, which represents clerical and technical employees in aircraft manufacturing, banking, and insurance industries, as well as insurance agents, booksellers, nonprofit employees, administrative assistants, among others.

Having the union support, TenBrook said, adds an extra layer of comfort and protection to the company’s employees.

“Their benefits and salaries are probably a little bit better. They have great working conditions, and I know they feel like they are supported well not only by the management staff here … but also they have a union steward they can talk to. So they have two sets of experts that they can talk to if they’re having any kind of issues,” TenBrook said.

With the end of the new build in sight, which will also employ additional workers, TenBrook said she’s looking forward to Solidarity continuing to support union and support local.

Those employed on the build were:

Hayes Brothers Inc

SEICO, Inc

E&B Paving

Stelko Electric LLC

Benchmark Mechanical

Keith Sullivan Excavating

Huston Electric Inc

Graves Sheet Metal

Ziolkowski Masonry

J & J Electric of Indiana Inc

American Crane

Mid-States Painting

Central Glass, Indpls

City of Kokomo

Mitsch Design

Darin Claxton, Architect

Tripp Engineering & Consulting

Shearer Printing & Office Solutions

Cossell’s Creative Landscaping and Garden Center

A + Irrigators, Inc

Versatile Cabinets & Solid Surface

40th Parallel Design

Stephens Machine Inc

Pierce Plastering

Pridemark Construction