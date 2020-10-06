UAW committees put on Breast Cancer Benefit Concert

The UAW 685 Women’s Committee and Recreation Committee are joining forces to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the organizations are putting on a Breast Cancer Benefit Concert in Foster Park, and all proceeds will go to Ascension St. Vincent’s cancer center. Tammy Mohr, event chair for the Women’s Committee, said fund-raising efforts are as important as ever as breast cancer has not slowed down, and a cure has not been found.

“Our committees have always tried to help, and breast cancer isn’t just a women’s issue,” Mohr said.

This year’s event comes as a change for the Women’s Committee. Since 2014, the committee has been putting on a local Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society, and they’ve been extremely successful in fund-raising.

Each year, the committee has raised around $20,000 and has been repeatedly named a top fund raiser among UAW committees in the nation. However, this year the committee opted to do things differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of holding the traditional walk and all of the festivities that are included, the committee decided to join forces with the UAW 685 Recreation Committee and put on a socially-distanced concert. And instead of donating funds to the American Cancer Society, the money raised will stay local, as Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo is in the midst of a $2 million fund-raising campaign for its cancer center.

“We decided since we’re doing everything different, we’re just going to do it all different and just keep it local this year,” Mohr said. “We may be going back to Making Strides for next year, but right now we’re just helping within our community and doing whatever we can.”

Todd Moser, director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation, said he was grateful the foundation was chosen as the recipient of the funds from the benefit concert.

“They have done a super job in light of everything that’s going on. The [Women’s Committee] wasn’t able to do the walk this year, but they’re not letting that stop them. The Women’s Committee and other groups are still supporting causes locally, and in this case, it’s us this year,” said Moser. “I’m just very appreciative that they’ve chosen this year to support the cancer center renovations and expansion that we’re doing.

“ … Those people that are supporting this with $1,000 checks, those people that are supporting this with $10 checks, those people that are coming together are giving hope to those people that are lonely, that are going through something that is just so powerful in their lives. They don’t know if they’re going to live or not, so it’s just so impactful. So when there are events and organizations that are doing what they’re doing to support us and donors that are supporting us, it’s just so appreciative.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., and will feature live music, including Money Shot Tucker and Southern Rock Authority with Larry Rhoton.

Food and drinks will be available, and vendors are 17th Street Crab House, Home Team Ice Cream, Farm 2 Fork BBQ Bistro, and The Coterie with a beer garden.

In addition, there will be a car show. Breast cancer awareness T-shirts will be for sale, along with $10 gift cards to Marie’s Car Wash. $10 of each card will be donated to the Ascension St. Vincent cancer center. The event runs until 10 p.m. and is supported by UAW Locals 685, 1166, and 1302 and FCA US.