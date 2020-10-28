UAW 685 Women’s, Recreation committees raise funds for Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

A team effort between the UAW 685 Women’s Committee and Recreation Committee led to a good chunk of change going to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo to support the renovation of its cancer center.

On Oct. 17, the locals put on a Breast Cancer Concert in Foster Park in lieu of the Women’s Committee’s traditional Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women’s Committee decided to forgo the large walk for a socially-distanced concert.

“We decided since we’re doing everything different, we’re just going to do it all different and just keep it (the money) local this year,” said Tammy Mohr, event chair for the UAW 685 Women's Committee said. “We may be going back to Making Strides for next year, but right now we’re just helping within our community and doing whatever we can.”

The event featured a silent auction, a beer garden by The Coterie, a car show, and food vendors 17th Street Crab House & Grill, Farm 2 Fork BBQ Bistro, and Home Team Ice Cream. The Pink Heals firetruck attended the event, and anyone with cancer, as well as survivors, were encouraged to add their signatures to the hundreds that already covered the truck.

As for the music, Southern Rock Authority, featuring Larry Rhoton of Kokomo Transmission Plant Dept. 6100, headlined with opener Money Shot Tucker.

Sound of Music also stepped up to help raise fund by donating a guitar to the UAW committees to raffle off. The guitar was signed by the members of Southern Rock Authority.

John Rosborough, owner of Sound of Music, said the cause was an important one to support.

“This is such a wonderful cause, and I think it’s important to do anything you can to help everyone who has been touched by cancer in a family,” Rosborough said. “ ... It’s a black strap guitar, a basic nice guitar that will make someone a nice instrument, but it’s the idea of having something that would be signed by a really great band here in town and something that will become a collector’s item down the road for someone.”

Mohr was grateful to Sound of Music for the donation and Southern Rock Authority for the autographs.

“For the Women’s Committee, it’s such a huge thing. We’re so excited … It’s a really big deal. The money is going to help so many people in this county and surrounding counties, so we’re real excited about it,” she said.

Since 2014, the Women’s Committee has been putting on the local Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society, and they’ve been extremely successful in fund-raising. Each year, the committee has raised around $20,000 and has been repeatedly named a top fund raiser among UAW committees in the nation.

This year’s beneficiary was Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, as it’s in the midst of a $2 million fund-raising campaign for its cancer center.

Todd Moser, director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation, said he was grateful the foundation was chosen as the recipient of the funds from the benefit concert.

“They have done a super job in light of everything that’s going on. The [Women’s Committee] wasn’t able to do the walk this year, but they’re not letting that stop them. The Women’s Committee and other groups are still supporting causes locally, and in this case, it’s us this year,” said Moser. “I’m just very appreciative that they’ve chosen this year to support the cancer center renovations and expansion that we’re doing.”

The event raised more than $10,000, and Mohr said donations still were coming in.