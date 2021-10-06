UAW 685’s No One Walks Alone events share hope, strength

UAW Local 685 is fundraising for a cause near and dear to many in the community.

The union’s No One Walks Alone events to raise money for breast cancer kicked off Sept. 25 with a walk and a concert at Foster Park.

“Everything went really well,” Tammy Mohr said after the event. “We had great turnout. Everybody’s been really receptive and really excited about it.”

The walk, the concert, and a silent auction that continued throughout the day were the main events for the fundraiser, but Mohr said fundraising will continue through October with T-shirt sales, restaurant give-back nights, and gate collections at the local Stellantis plants, who will “Brawl for the Bra,” to win a bra made out of gears that was created for the event.

The Bookmillers, who live near Russiaville, heard about the No One Walks Alone event from a friend.

“[Margi] got off work, and I said, ‘Hey, let’s go to the park.’ Here we are,” Pat Bookmiller said.

“It was a lot of fun. I had a good time,” Margi Bookmiller said. “I got a few goodies from the silent auction, then we ate some ribs and had some ice cream.”

The Bookmillers participated in the silent auction and won a Colts jacket, a scarf, and a bottle of Gewurztraminer wine.

“It’s absolutely a good cause, and I love the pink firetruck. It’s so cute,” Margi said. “It’s just such a great cause.”

The day started with survivor speeches before the walk through Foster Park. Attendees were then able to browse the silent auction tables until Appeal to Reason took the stage, followed by Southern Rock Authority.

Larry Rhoton, drummer for Southern Rock Authority, said he hopes to see even more people at the event next year. He said he realizes how much effort goes into planning the event, and it would be nice to see more community involvement.

Many of the band’s members have had personal experiences with cancer.

“A lot of my family passed away from cancer,” Rhoton said. “It’s probably the biggest killer in my family.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Rhoton said the band tries to play at local events that help people when they can. No One Walks Alone fit the bill perfectly, so they reached out to Mohr and worked together on the concert portion of the fundraiser.

The band met with Mohr the Wednesday before the event at Sound of Music, to pick up a new Austin electric guitar donated by the store and signed by all the Southern Rock Authority band members. The guitar was raffled after the concert.

All proceeds from No One Walks Alone events, including the upcoming events in October, will be donated to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Cancer Care Center. Tod Moser, director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation, said the money will help women going through financial hardship.

Moser said the funds will go specifically towards chemotherapy, radiation treatment, mammogram screening costs, prescription costs, and transportation assistance for women to get to appointments.

Southern Rock Authority lead guitarist and backup vocalist Ed Stollings wanted to thank everyone who made the event possible.

“It's always an honor to perform for this benefit,” Stollings said. “I really want to see it get bigger every year. Maybe we can get more sponsors on board for the cause.”

Loretta Morgan, a longtime volunteer with No One Walks Alone, said the events were a bit smaller this year with fewer attendees than normal.

“It wasn’t as big of a turnout as we usually have,” Morgan said. “I’ve been doing this for several years, and that was a little disappointing.”

Regardless of the smaller turnout, Morgan said the event was successful. She said one of the best parts for her was to see the impact the fundraiser made on people struggling with the disease.

“To see women out here who have had cancer and have survived, that’s a good thing. And it’s a wonderful thing they’re doing by walking,” Morgan said.

Cancer has impacted Morgan’s family in multiple ways. She lost her dad to cancer in 1992, and her sister-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and survived. Morgan said she saw women share support and strength with each other during the walk.

“You could tell that in their faces with the tears,” Morgan said. “There was a lot of support.”