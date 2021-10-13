UAW 685 fights for a cure

UAW Local 685’s annual No One Fights Alone walk and concert might be past, but the union is still working hard to fundraise for Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo’s Cancer Care Center.
Usually the walk and the concert are held in October, but they were moved up this year to accommodate for the weather. With cancer patients and survivors, Tammy Mohr, chair of the UAW Local 685 Women’s Committee, said it was important that the events were planned with social distancing and safety in mind.
Now that national breast cancer awareness month is in full swing, UAW 685 is finding more ways to get people involved. The union recently held gate collections at the local Stellantis plants so workers could donate as they walk in to work. Mohr said the gate collections brought in a total of $5,118.77.
In the past, plants were able to “Brawl for the Bra” and whichever plant donated the most money won a ‘bra’ that was made out of transmission parts at ITP 1 a few years ago. Mohr said she was afraid the gate collections would not be approved this year due to the pandemic, but luckily they got the green light and helped raise a significant amount of money to benefit breast cancer patients.
Todd Moser, Director of the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation, said the money will be used to pay for mammograms, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, prescriptions, and transportation for those who need financial assistance. He said the UAW 685’s contribution will have a positive impact and will allow the foundation to continue providing important services for cancer patients.