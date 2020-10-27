UAW 685 Community Service raises funds for diabetes

The UAW 685 Community Service Committee got the year off to a strong start as members continued to raise funds and awareness of diabetes.

For the second year, the committee turned its focus to the disease and held the “Winter Wonderland Extravaganza” to raise money for the American Diabetes Association. The cause, said Kim Story, the committee chair, was an important one to support as diabetes affects more than 1 in 10 Americans.

“I feel like diabetes hits home a little more. It’s closer to home. A lot of workers at [FCA US] suffer from diabetes, so they can relate to it,” Story said ahead of the February fund raiser.

The event was a success, Story said, as it raised $5,611 for the American Diabetes Association.

While the event went off without a hitch, COVID-19 arrived the next month and put the brakes on the majority of the work the committee does in the community throughout the year.

The committee is known for its indoor garage sale – which was nixed this year – and the food trucks it sponsors throughout the year – which also were canceled. The committee also participates in the annual S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. drive, and that, too, didn’t happen. Gate collections within the FCA US plants, however, still were able to be held.

Story said it was disappointing to not be able to have as much going on this year, but she and her committee members were looking to picking back up by Christmas. They hope to sponsor 10 families in the community for the holiday. She anticipated the need to be greater, but she said the committee too is down financially due to fund raisers getting canceled.

“I foresee the need, but by us not being able to hold fund raisers, I don’t know how much money we’re going to get. I’m going to ask the local for some money. And then maybe we’ll pitch in from our own pockets, and depending on what we get, divide that between 10 families,” she said. “We want to be able to help them.”

Next year, Story hopes to bring back the food trucks, as she said the need for them is great. The trucks draw out hundreds of people each time, she said.

“The food drives, we help a lot of people who don’t work at [FCA US], and we’re able to give them food that maybe they’re short on money and can’t afford to go out and buy food for the week. We give them meat, vegetables, all types of staples, and they leave with boxes of food,” she said.

And while the committee typically is in the planning stages for the Winter Wonderland Extravaganza, much planning is on hold for now.

“We were really busy, and like I said, it just really slowed down tremendously. So we’re trying to pick back up, and hopefully we can continue to do what we’ve been doing in the past,” Story said.