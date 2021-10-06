UAW 292 waiting for work

Matt Collins is worried about job security. He said the General Motors plant in Kokomo used to have between 12,000 and 13,000 workers. Now, the plant’s numbers have dwindled to fewer than 300.

“Everybody’s worried. Nobody knows for sure,” Collins, president of UAW Local 292, said. “They’ve made a lot of announcements about the electric cars at six or seven other plants, so they’re not done. We’re not giving up.”

Collins said the plant’s difficulties started when GM took itself out of the parts business. He believes that was one of the main reasons the company stopped making microchips that are in short supply around the country.

Collins said car manufacturers should build at least a small percentage of their own parts so they are not caught at the mercy of their suppliers. He noted a tsunami that caused production of the microchips to shut down. That was when the chips were still produced in Kokomo, so the Kokomo plant helped out.

“When there was a tsunami in Taiwan that shut down all their FABs, which is the microchip, and we still had ours, we were the first ones to step up and bail them out,” Collins said. “We’ve done it over and over. We do the right thing.”

The struggle to build new parts is not something GM workers in Kokomo can wait out much longer. Collins said workers are worried because they need to make new parts for the plant to survive. Each part has a lifecycle, and if a plant does not make the next generation of a part, Collins said, “It’s over.”

Collins said the plant currently makes a small amount of engine controllers, but he is worried about large cuts. He said everyone at the plant is hoping to receive news soon that they will make parts for electric vehicles.

“Regardless of what people think about them, whether they like them or don’t like them, it’s happening. You can’t just ignore what’s happening,” Collins said about the switch to electric vehicles. “You have to push to build what they’re going to build. We’ll build whatever. We’ll bake cakes, we don’t care.”

Collins said everyone is nervous, but the important thing is to figure out how to make it happen instead of trying to prevent it. There is no way for the plant to prepare unless they know what parts they will make.

Collins said the plant is well suited to produce parts for electric cars.

“There are plenty of ways we can fit right in,” Collins said. “We’re an electronics plant. We’ve always been parts and electronics. We do restraint controllers, that’s the kind of stuff we make. And there’s a ton of it on electric vehicles, including the microchips.”

Due to the plant in Kokomo being shifted to one of GM’s subsidiaries, Collins said lower pay is another factor that makes the plant a great choice for electric car production.

“We’re very competitive,” Collins said. “We can build chips as cheap as or cheaper than anybody else.”

Collins said the plant also has tons of manufacturing-ready space. It makes sense logistically to use the plant because, while other plants may also have space, the Kokomo plant is central. He said if you draw a circle around Kokomo, the plant is within 300 to 400 miles of every assembly plant.

“We’ve got to make it happen now. We’re just about out of time,” Collins said. “We’re not asking for charity. We’re just asking for a chance.”

Collins said the past year showed the plant’s flexibility and willingness to adapt. GM partnered with Ventec Life Systems to make ventilators for hospitals to use during the beginning of the COVID pandemic. After the contract ended, though, GM workers found themselves in the same position they had been in before.

“That put a lot of eyes on us. It’s hard for a company to say, ‘Hey, they stepped up and they built ventilators for everybody,’ and then shut them down,” Collins said. “Whatever they’ve scheduled us to do, we’ve done it.”

The plant could make parts like electric motors on wheels, power diverters that divert power from the battery into energy, and more traditional electronics like information systems and controls for things like airbags, which they have made before.

“There’s still a lot of opportunity that they haven’t announced yet,” Collins said. “We’ve got a lot of people in our corner, but like I said, our runway is short.”

One of the people in the GM workers’ corner is state Rep. Mike Karickhoff of Kokomo. Karickhoff has met with union members and GM officials, and he recently authored a bill to establish an electric vehicle product commission in the Indiana General Assembly.

Karickhoff said Kokomo needs advanced manufacturing jobs.

“Kokomo has stood the test of time and maintained its manufacturing base, but it doesn’t happen by accident. We want to do all we can to preserve the jobs while respecting these private corporations have their methods that they’re going to employ to keep their corporations profitable,” Karickhoff said. “I’m going to advocate for the folks that work in the factories and the businesses, and try to find a way that we can move forward together and both have success.”

Collins said GM jobs in Kokomo are worth saving, and one of the last things employees want is to have to move and work at a different plant.

“We have a great workforce that’s dedicated. They could have moved plants a long time ago, but we take pride in what we do, and nobody wants to move if they don’t have to,” Collins said. “I think of the people that are left at our plant, everybody wants to do what they can to stay and make this successful.”